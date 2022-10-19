UNIBEN resumes academic activities on Monday, opens halls of residence for students
The authorities of University of Benin (UNIBEN) have directed students of the institution to resume for academic activities on Monday.
Ehanire said halls of residence would be opened to students as from Sunday while lectures for the truncated second semester would continue.
The semester, she said, would end on Dec. 23 while online registration for newly admitted students for 2021/2022 would begin on Dec 2.
“The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, who presided over the Senate meeting, solicited the cooperation and support of staff and students to ensure successful academic activities,” the university’s spokesperson said.
