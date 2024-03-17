ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

MainOne restores service to some customers as undersea cable repair continues

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports further that in an earlier statement, MainOne had declared a force majeure on its contractual obligations while explaining steps to restore connectivity.

An image used to illustrate undersea cable. [Punch]
An image used to illustrate undersea cable. [Punch]

Recommended articles

The organisation made this known via a statement on its website in response to news reports that it would take two weeks to five weeks for it to restore internet services.

The statement said that the estimated repair time that it had earlier declared was for its submarine cable fault to be fixed.

The repair time is to enable our services to become fully restored and independently supply capacity to customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have already restored services to some customers and are actively working on restoring services to others via capacity acquired on available cable systems,’’ the statement said.

Earlier, MainOne said that it recognised the impact of the outage and was working tirelessly to make available restoration of capacity for temporal relief where feasible.

‘’We are very optimistic that our cable will be repaired as planned and services fully restored so that we can continue to operate with continued integrity of the submarine cable,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) had said that the internet disruptions being experienced by organisations, banks, and individuals were a result of damage affecting major undersea cables near Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire.

The NCC said that the damage was causing downtime across West and South African countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said that the cuts occurred somewhere in Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal, with an attendant disruption in Portugal.

It said that cable companies – West African Cable System (WACS) and African Coast to Europe (ACE) in the West Coast route from Europe – had experienced faults, while SAT3 and MainOne had downtime.

The regulatory body added that similar undersea cables providing traffic from Europe to the East Coast of Africa, like Seacom, Europe India Gateway (EIG), and Asia-Africa-Europe 1 (AAE1), were said to have been cut at some point around the Red Sea.

This, it said, resulted in the degradation of services across these routes.

NAN reports further that in an earlier statement, MainOne had declared a force majeure on its contractual obligations while explaining steps to restore connectivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The force majeure is an unforeseeable circumstance that prevents someone from fulfilling a contract.

The unforeseen circumstances may be natural disasters (fire, storms, floods), governmental or societal actions (war, invasion, civil unrest, labour strikes), or infrastructure failures (transportation, energy).

MainOne, an Equinix company, is one of the leading data centre and connectivity solution providers with a presence in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Excitement in the air as Lagos discounted food markets open today

Excitement in the air as Lagos discounted food markets open today

Lagos, FG collaborate to build studio, 1-bedroom apartments for young people

Lagos, FG collaborate to build studio, 1-bedroom apartments for young people

State APC chairmen vow to help Tinubu deliver democratic gains to Nigerians

State APC chairmen vow to help Tinubu deliver democratic gains to Nigerians

MainOne restores service to some customers as undersea cable repair continues

MainOne restores service to some customers as undersea cable repair continues

No recruitment into Immigration, NSCDC, Correctional - FG warns Nigerians

No recruitment into Immigration, NSCDC, Correctional - FG warns Nigerians

Illegal arms manufacturers can be converted to national assets - Ned Nwoko

Illegal arms manufacturers can be converted to national assets - Ned Nwoko

Gov Mutfwang wants Dariye to forgive those who murdered his father

Gov Mutfwang wants Dariye to forgive those who murdered his father

Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in FCT

Minister inaugurates construction of 618-shop modern market in FCT

Cattle breeders’ association warns members not to join any anti-govt protest

Cattle breeders’ association warns members not to join any anti-govt protest

Pulse Sports

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG recruits 2,497 health workers to replace doctors, and nurses who emigrated. [Daily Trust]

FG blocks health workers from taking leave of absence over japa concern

L-R: Country Director of KOICA, Mr Sungil Son; Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State; and the Rector of NKFI, Mr Williams Charles, during a courtesy call to Ododo, at Government House Lokoja [NAN]

Ododo wants to partner Korean govt to help Kogi youths acquire vocational skills

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu directs customs to return seized food items to owners

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Padding: Presidency confirms NASS added ₦1.27tn to 2024 budget