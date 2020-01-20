The IPOB leader lost his father, Eze Israel Kanu, and mother, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, in 2019.

In a statement credit to the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, the group allegedly announced that Kanu would attend his father's internment.

In another statement, Powerful denied speaking on Kanu's attendance of his father's internment.

"IPOB leadership will not be disclosing any information and have not disclosed any information regarding the likely attendance or non-attendance of our leader at this event.

“However, arrangements are being put in place to ensure the ceremony is held in a secure and safe atmosphere.

“The movement and anticipated presence of our leader in his home during this period has yet to be finalised and as such, no confirmation or otherwise will be issued to that effect.

“IPOB High Command will determine under what circumstance any announcement will be made in the future," the statement said.

Kanu, who was released on bail after years in prison over alleged treasonable felony, disappeared from the country under controversial circumstances in 2017.

The IPOB leader recently declared support for Amotekun, a security outfit in the South-West region.