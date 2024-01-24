ADVERTISEMENT
UN urges FG to make education centre of peace-building

News Agency Of Nigeria

The UN said education is a key driver of gender equality, economic growth, and social development, but remains inaccessible to many Nigerian children.

Nigeria's development is being hindered by a learning crisis - UNICEF
Nigeria’s development is being hindered by a learning crisis - UNICEF

This is contained in a joint statement by UNESCO, UNICEF and the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) in commemoration of the International Day of Education in Nigeria.

The organisation said there was an urgent need to prioritise education as a tool for the promotion of human dignity, tolerance and peace.

It quoted Abdourahamane Diallo, Head of UNESCO Abuja Office and UNESCO Representative to Nigeria as saying that a standard instrument on education was set for lasting peace.

“Education offers multiple opportunities to tackle hate speech and sensitise learners against its forms and consequences, online and offline.

“If education is placed at the centre of our commitment to peace, it can help empower learners with the necessary knowledge.

“It can promote competencies and attitudes for people to become agents of peace in their immediate communities.

“While encouraging the government to prioritise education at the top of its political agenda, it should rally influencers and wider civil society to push forward the movement to bring education into the centre of peacebuilding at all levels.”

Ms Cristian Munduate, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative said: “Nigeria has shown commitment to creating safe school environments through endorsing the Safe Schools Declaration and developing the Minimum Standards for Safe Schools, but there is room for progress.

“We are reminded of the collective responsibility we share in safeguarding the educational environment for every child.

“Education is a key driver of gender equality, economic growth, and social development, sadly, it remains inaccessible to many Nigerian children.

“Their educational journey is often disrupted by attacks on communities and schools, including the abduction of students; these challenges are acute for adolescent girls, potentially stalling progress made in girls’ education,” Munduate added.

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay said: “If hatred starts with words, peace starts with education. What we learn changes how we view the world and influences how we treat others.

“Education must, therefore, be at the heart of our efforts to achieve and maintain world peace; this is crucial to teaching and learning in promoting lasting peace and the ways in which education must adapt to address current global challenges.

“UNESCO Recommendation on Education for Peace, Human Rights and Sustainable Development adopted by our 194 Member States in November 2023, is a major milestone in this regard.

“This global standard-setting instrument is a roadmap for re-thinking and re-designing education systems to prepare learners to collectively shape sustainable, healthy and peaceful futures for all.

“UNESCO looks forward to supporting education reforms based on this recommendation across the world,” Azoulay said.

The day was established by the UN General Assembly on Dec. 3, 2018, and later proclaimed the International Day of Education on Jan. 24, of every year to celebrate the role of education in peace and global development.

