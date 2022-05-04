UN to mobilise additional $321m to address humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visiting secretary-general, who arrived Nigeria on a two-day visit was in Maiduguri, Borno, the worst hit by the insurgency.

While in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Guterres interacted with victims of terrorist activities and repentant Islamist militants, saying from what he saw, ”great hope lies ahead”.

According to Guterres, the amount will be part of the overall 1.1billion U.S dollars earmarked by the UN for the humanitarian response plan for Nigeria.

”We are very active in support of the humanitarian efforts of the Nigerian government and that is why we have called for an additional $351 million as part of the overall $1.1 billion for the humanitarian response plan for Nigeria,” he said.

The UN scribe lauded the Nigerian government for establishing the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of displaced persons in the North-East.

He said, ”In spite all that they have seen and endured, the people I saw remain hopeful and committed to returning to their communities and resuming their lives.

”To that end, I welcome the establishment of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of displaced persons in the North-East.”

Guterres disclosed that his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari touched on how to address the challenges confronting Nigeria and the smooth conduct of the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

He maintained that the spirit of hope amidst hardship and solidarity in struggle was also in the centre of his discussions with the Nigerian leader.

”We discussed the importance of laying the groundwork to ensure peaceful and democratic elections next year and the full participation of Nigerian women and young people in all areas.

”We also discussed government’s measures to address security challenges across the country.

”I want to extend my deepest condolences to the victims of the appalling attacks in Plateau State, two and half weeks ago.

”It is a tragic reminder of terrorism scourge across West Africa and the Sahel,” he lamented.

He reiterated the commitment of the UN towards combating terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime, poverty and food insecurity, worldwide.

He also commended Nigeria for her role in sustaining peace in Africa and beyond, as well as playing the leading role in sustaining democracy on the African continent.

“I thank President Buhari for his unwavering support for the Multinational Joint Task Force and the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

”We also discuss the other challenges that Nigeria is facing today. Nigeria is a pillar of continental and global cooperation and a steadfast part of the United Nations.