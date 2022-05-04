RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UN to mobilise additional $321m to address humanitarian crisis in Nigeria

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, says the organisation will be mobilising an additional 321 million U.S dollars in support of Nigeria’s efforts to combat terrorist activities in the North East.

UN to mobilise additional $321m to address humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.
UN to mobilise additional $321m to address humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

He expressed the hope that the amount would also assist in addressing humanitarian crisis in the affected region.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visiting secretary-general, who arrived Nigeria on a two-day visit was in Maiduguri, Borno, the worst hit by the insurgency.

While in Maiduguri on Tuesday, Guterres interacted with victims of terrorist activities and repentant Islamist militants, saying from what he saw, ”great hope lies ahead”.

According to Guterres, the amount will be part of the overall 1.1billion U.S dollars earmarked by the UN for the humanitarian response plan for Nigeria.

”We are very active in support of the humanitarian efforts of the Nigerian government and that is why we have called for an additional $351 million as part of the overall $1.1 billion for the humanitarian response plan for Nigeria,” he said.

The UN scribe lauded the Nigerian government for establishing the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of displaced persons in the North-East.

He said, ”In spite all that they have seen and endured, the people I saw remain hopeful and committed to returning to their communities and resuming their lives.

”To that end, I welcome the establishment of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Return and Resettlement of displaced persons in the North-East.”

Guterres disclosed that his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari touched on how to address the challenges confronting Nigeria and the smooth conduct of the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

He maintained that the spirit of hope amidst hardship and solidarity in struggle was also in the centre of his discussions with the Nigerian leader.

”We discussed the importance of laying the groundwork to ensure peaceful and democratic elections next year and the full participation of Nigerian women and young people in all areas.

”We also discussed government’s measures to address security challenges across the country.

”I want to extend my deepest condolences to the victims of the appalling attacks in Plateau State, two and half weeks ago.

”It is a tragic reminder of terrorism scourge across West Africa and the Sahel,” he lamented.

He reiterated the commitment of the UN towards combating terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime, poverty and food insecurity, worldwide.

He also commended Nigeria for her role in sustaining peace in Africa and beyond, as well as playing the leading role in sustaining democracy on the African continent.

“I thank President Buhari for his unwavering support for the Multinational Joint Task Force and the Lake Chad Basin Commission.

”We also discuss the other challenges that Nigeria is facing today. Nigeria is a pillar of continental and global cooperation and a steadfast part of the United Nations.

”From its vital support for peace keeping to its leadership in fighting for fairness in developing countries, to being home of my Deputy Secretary, Amina Mohammed, above all Nigeria is a country where Africa’s promise and potential can come to vivid life,” he added.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote Cement to empower Osun communities via alternative fuel project

Dangote Cement to empower Osun communities via alternative fuel project

Police promise adequate security during Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi

Police promise adequate security during Buhari’s visit to Ebonyi

Students protest in Benin over ASUU strike

Students protest in Benin over ASUU strike

Yahaya Bello will actualise my mother's dream for Nigeria - Abiola-Costello

Yahaya Bello will actualise my mother's dream for Nigeria - Abiola-Costello

Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim picks N20m APC forms for Senate

Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim picks N20m APC forms for Senate

UN to mobilise additional $321m to address humanitarian crisis in Nigeria

UN to mobilise additional $321m to address humanitarian crisis in Nigeria

2023: Avoid voting for political prostitutes, Wike tells Kogi delegates

2023: Avoid voting for political prostitutes, Wike tells Kogi delegates

Soludo declares state of emergency on Anambra roads

Soludo declares state of emergency on Anambra roads

Buhari told me the role he wants me to play after his term - Fayemi

Buhari told me the role he wants me to play after his term - Fayemi

Trending

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks.

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud.

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos [Pulse]

2023: Aso Rock Imam advises Buhari to prepare for uncertainties

President Muhammadu Buhari (Punch)