ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UN envoy urges Nigerian delegation to work for common vision at UNGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Tinubu will address the Assembly on Tuesday, Sept 19.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.
Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande.

Recommended articles

The correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 78th session of the UN General Assembly opened on Sept. 6, with the inauguration of a new President, Dennis Francis of Trinidad and Tobago.

Muhammad-Bande told NAN in New York that Nigeria, an important member of the global body, deserved that respect, noting that the delegation should work to continue to justify this trust.

The envoy urged the delegation to work effectively for the good of the country and shun any form of distraction.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Nigerian delegation had always made its stand known on the issues discussed at the gathering.

“We are effective, we are very clear as to where we stand on global issues and all actions relating to the 78th session must work within that vision.

“We negotiate; we go into agreement or disagreement on the basis of that parameter,’’ Muhammad-Bande said.

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu will arrive New York on Sunday for the high-level meetings to join other world leaders to contribute to discussions on global peace, development and justice.

High-level political forum on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Summit will hold on Monday Sept. 18, while the high level General Debate will hold from Tuesday, Sept. 19 to Friday, Sept. 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu will address the Assembly on Tuesday, Sept 19.

He further told NAN that Tinubu would lead the Nigerian delegation to participate at the highest-level mandated events and the key events at the gathering.

In addition, he said that the President would also be attending some bilateral meetings as collated by the mission.

According to him, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will be attending some meetings.

“Obviously, some will clash but the position of Nigeria is to take bilateral when it can.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will take bilateral whenever we can because it’s an opportunity to strengthen our relationships financially culturally, economically, even legally, for both countries, and globally.

“For instance, we got new requests when the President was in India for G20 summit.

“Some countries will want to also interact with the new president, that is natural but throughout, Nigeria is an important country.

“Nigeria is an important country because we have a lot to give to the world.

“We have a lot to learn from the world and there is a lot of expectations from Nigeria as a very important country,’’ the envoy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, expressed dissatisfaction over some stories reported by a session of the media, describing Nigeria as inconsequential, saying the country was significant, in spite of its challenges.

According to him, no country is free from challenges.

“Nigeria is working hard to address its challenges, especially challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic,” he declared.

He said Nigeria, along the global community living in Post- COVID era, had not fully recovered from it and that a lot of people didn’t understand this fact.

“For instance, the supply chain, people just used to think is a small matter, but it has affected the global community and it still affects even a strong country such as the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although, the U.S. is in a better position than many countries to address some of these things because they have a stronger economy.

“I think the future is brighter; two years ago, we could not have UNGA because of COVID-19, but we are emerging out of it,’’ he said.

The theme of the General Assembly, including the general debate, will be rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity, accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its sustainable development goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UN envoy urges Nigerian delegation to work for common vision at UNGA

UN envoy urges Nigerian delegation to work for common vision at UNGA

Sanwo-Olu charges cabinet members on strict enforcement of laws

Sanwo-Olu charges cabinet members on strict enforcement of laws

Kwara gov urges immediate investigation into death of missing 27-year-old

Kwara gov urges immediate investigation into death of missing 27-year-old

New yam festival conforms with Christian teachings – Catholic priest

New yam festival conforms with Christian teachings – Catholic priest

Military takeover is a setback for prosperity in Africa - Nigerian UN envoy

Military takeover is a setback for prosperity in Africa - Nigerian UN envoy

FG to set up transit schools for 11,000 displaced children in Niger

FG to set up transit schools for 11,000 displaced children in Niger

Stakeholders call for urgent attention amid rising cases of defilement

Stakeholders call for urgent attention amid rising cases of defilement

Nigeria to champion global tax resolution at UNGA - Perm Rep

Nigeria to champion global tax resolution at UNGA - Perm Rep

Ganduje begs Imo residents to reelect Uzodimma for consolidation

Ganduje begs Imo residents to reelect Uzodimma for consolidation

Pulse Sports

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Bellingham advised Greenwood to move to LALIGA — Getafe boss claims

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

Super Falcons: Fans call on 40-year-old Onome Ebi to retire

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis