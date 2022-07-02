RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UN deputy chief, Amina Mohammed survives COVID-19

News Agency Of Nigeria

The UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus some days ago.

Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed. [Twitter/@NigeriaGov]
UN Spokesperson, Mr Stéphane Dujarric, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday at UN headquarters in New York.

Mohammed had earlier announced the development on her Twitter handle on Tuesday, saying: “I have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Grateful to be one of the privileged to have been vaccinated as I think of the millions still without protection. Let us continue to push for vaccines leaving no one behind.

“Happy to continue online in isolation, my full commitment to the #TransformingEducation pre-summit.’’

Mohammed was supposed to attend the summit of the Transforming Education programme organised by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) before she discovered her status in spite of being vaccinated.

Dujarric said “as we told you earlier, the Deputy Secretary-General tested positive for COVID-19.

“In addition to cancelling her in-person activities in Paris, she will no longer travel to Lisbon, for the closing of the Ocean Conference.

“She is, however, expected back in the office on Tuesday, as we understood she has tested negative a short while ago, which is good news,’’ he said.

The UN correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed is slated to meet with the Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri on Wednesday.

Diri is in the U.S. on economic and cultural mission to two states of New York and New Jersey.

News Agency Of Nigeria

