UN condemns accidental airstrike in Kaduna, killing over 80 innocent citizens

The incident occurred in the northwest region of Kaduna State, where a misreading of events led to a drone operated by the Nigerian Army targeting armed groups but inadvertently causing the tragic deaths of at least 85 innocent people.

This unfortunate incident has triggered widespread outrage, marking one of the most significant military bombing incidents in the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swiftly responded to the devastating news by ordering a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Nigerian Army, acknowledging the error, revealed that one of its drones had mistakenly attacked the town of Tudun Biri. The town was in the midst of celebrating a Muslim festival when the tragic incident unfolded.

The United Nations Human Rights Office has strongly condemned the airstrike, highlighting that this is not an isolated incident.

According to the UN, this marks the latest in a series of at least four bombings since 2017 that have resulted in severe civilian casualties.

In a statement, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Seif Magango expressed concern over the civilian deaths, terming them as accidental but urging authorities to take decisive measures to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in the future.

"While we note that the authorities have termed the civilian deaths as accidental, we call on them to take all feasible steps in the future to ensure civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected," said Magango.

