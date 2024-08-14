UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, gave the commendation on Wednesday when he led a delegation of the organ to Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa.

In appreciation of Nigeria’s efforts, Mazou said that the UNHCR would facilitate the country-s access to World Bank facility to support the course and displaced person’s host communities.

“I would like to thank Nigeria for receiving a large number of refugees, primarily from Cameroon.

“Nigeria has been exemplary in its treatment of refugees. The host communities are playing an essential role in making sure that these persons are resettled.

“The World Bank has a facility for refugees and host communities and we would be accessing these facilities to see how we can bring additional support primarily to help the host communities.

“We are now focusing on a shift, primarily from providing humanitarian assistance to development and making sure that people become more self-reliant as much as possible,” he said.

Mazou explained that the new approach aimed to address long-standing issues of dependency on aid and facilitate easier reintegration when refugees return to their home countries.

“We are working with the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation to tap into the resources of the private sector for this sustainable programming.

” We are moving away from humanitarian assistance to solutions,” he said.

On the issue of voluntary repatriation, he said some Nigerian refugees in neighbouring countries were returning.

“As much as possible, we are ensuring the voluntary return of those who want to go home.”

Speaking in the same vein, the UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Ms Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, commended Nigeria’s adherence to international conventions.

”We should be grateful for the fact that Nigeria is adhering to international conventions on refugees.

”This example shows how important it is for each country on our continent to do the same, and I hope others will follow.

”I have encouraged governments to accept refugees and treat them better, and it’s refreshing to see a change where we do not alienate these vulnerable people,” she said.

In a response, the Vice President said the Federal Government would continue to do everything possible to address the plights of persons displaced by conflict and natural disasters within and outside Nigeria’s borders.

He assured the delegation of governments of continued collaboration and partnership with key stakeholders in addressing critical issues affecting the well-being of citizens.

Shettima commended the UN system for its assistance to Nigeria over the years, particularly in the North-East region.

“For Nigeria, we will continue to accommodate our brother Africans displaced by conflict and natural disasters.

“We are open to new ideas for collaboration, especially the UN’s emphasis on sustainable resettlement of refugees.

“By embracing sustainable pathways in resettling people, we can avoid donor fatigue,” he said