ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

On the issue of voluntary repatriation, he said some Nigerian refugees in neighbouring countries were returning.

UN commends Nigeria for exemplary treatment of refugees
UN commends Nigeria for exemplary treatment of refugees

Recommended articles

Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, gave the commendation on Wednesday when he led a delegation of the organ to Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa.

In appreciation of Nigeria’s efforts, Mazou said that the UNHCR would facilitate the country-s access to World Bank facility to support the course and displaced person’s host communities.

“I would like to thank Nigeria for receiving a large number of refugees, primarily from Cameroon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria has been exemplary in its treatment of refugees. The host communities are playing an essential role in making sure that these persons are resettled.

“The World Bank has a facility for refugees and host communities and we would be accessing these facilities to see how we can bring additional support primarily to help the host communities.

“We are now focusing on a shift, primarily from providing humanitarian assistance to development and making sure that people become more self-reliant as much as possible,” he said.

Mazou explained that the new approach aimed to address long-standing issues of dependency on aid and facilitate easier reintegration when refugees return to their home countries.

“We are working with the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation to tap into the resources of the private sector for this sustainable programming.

ADVERTISEMENT

” We are moving away from humanitarian assistance to solutions,” he said.

On the issue of voluntary repatriation, he said some Nigerian refugees in neighbouring countries were returning.

“As much as possible, we are ensuring the voluntary return of those who want to go home.”

Speaking in the same vein, the UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Ms Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, commended Nigeria’s adherence to international conventions.

We should be grateful for the fact that Nigeria is adhering to international conventions on refugees.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This example shows how important it is for each country on our continent to do the same, and I hope others will follow.

”I have encouraged governments to accept refugees and treat them better, and it’s refreshing to see a change where we do not alienate these vulnerable people,” she said.

In a response, the Vice President said the Federal Government would continue to do everything possible to address the plights of persons displaced by conflict and natural disasters within and outside Nigeria’s borders.

He assured the delegation of governments of continued collaboration and partnership with key stakeholders in addressing critical issues affecting the well-being of citizens.

Shettima commended the UN system for its assistance to Nigeria over the years, particularly in the North-East region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For Nigeria, we will continue to accommodate our brother Africans displaced by conflict and natural disasters.

“We are open to new ideas for collaboration, especially the UN’s emphasis on sustainable resettlement of refugees.

“By embracing sustainable pathways in resettling people, we can avoid donor fatigue,” he said

On the challenges facing the nation, Shettima said President Tinubu was working round the clock to get things right, particularly in diversifying the economic base of the nation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Jonathan wants church to lead health revolution in Nigeria

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Makinde declares August 20 work-free day to mark Isese Day in Oyo

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

Lagos govt warns hoodlums against attack on passengers, BRT buses

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

UN commends FG for exemplary treatment of refugees IN Nigeria

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

Tinubu arrives Equatorial Guinea, to sign petroleum, security agreements

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

My comment on protest not intended to insult Tinubu - Bala Mohammed

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

Kano Assembly gives confirmation as Yusuf appoints ex-General as Commissioner

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

NELFUND clears 22 more institutions for student loan [FULL LIST]

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Insecurity: SDP demands dismissal of Kogi police commissioner

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu. [Twitter:@mcjoeclassic]

Commissioner says Otu needs ₦100bn to repair 2020 EndSARS protest damages

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses [Businessday NG]

Nasarawa residents criticise 12-hour curfew for disrupting businesses

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Senate probes $1.5bn spent on Port Harcourt Refinery rehabilitation

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria

'Ogbanjes,' emeres from US, UK, Cuba, others hold convention in Nigeria