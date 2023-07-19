UN award-winning Nigerian nominated for $100,000 Global Student Prize

Chegg is a company in the United States and it gives the award in collaboration with Varkey Foundation based in the United Kingdom.

Alumona, who is the founder of Boys Champions (BC), told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Enugu that the foundation made the announcement on Wednesday.

NAN however, confirmed the nomination in its website globalteacherprize.org tagged “Meet our top 50 Finalists for the Global Student Prize 2023”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It stated: "Our finalists this year have made a huge impact in their communities in areas from the environment to equality and justice, from health and well-being to education and skills, and from youth empowerment to ending poverty,”.

Alumona was nominated for the prize for supporting young boys and men on their journey to manhood through mentoring and training towards ending Gender-Based Violence against women in Nigeria communities through BC.

NAN reports that Chegg.org Global Student Prize is a US$100,000 annual award presented to an exceptional student, making a real impact on learning, the lives of their peers and on society beyond .

These students were selected from 3,851 applications across 122 countries and the top 10 finalists of this year’s Global Student Prize are expected to be announced by next month.

Reacting to the nomination, Alumona told NAN that he was in for Chegg’s $100,000 Global Student Prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am beyond thrilled and deeply honored to be selected as one of the top 50 finalists for the Global Student Prize 2023 by Chegg and Varkey Foundation.

“This recognition means the world to me, and I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for this incredible opportunity.

“It has once again, renewed our strength to continue the important works we do to end gender-based violence at Boys Champions, increase access to education for children with learning and physical disabilities at Hope for African Children.

“And to increase access to opportunities for our young people and entrepreneurs at Shaping the Future Conference,” he said.

He said he was grateful to Chegg for providing a platform that empowered students like him to showcase their dedication to education, innovation, and positive change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Global Student Prize has been an inspiring journey, and I am humbled to be part of a group of such talented and passionate individuals from around the world.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to the esteemed panel of judges for recognizing the potential in my efforts and achievements. Your support and encouragement motivate me to continue pushing boundaries and striving for excellence in everything I do.

“To my teachers at Vanderbilt University, mentors, and peers, thank you for believing in me and guiding me along this educational journey. Your guidance and support have been instrumental in shaping me as a student and as an individual.

“I look forward to the next stage of the competition and the opportunity to share my vision for a better world through education. Together, we can make a positive impact on society and pave the way for a brighter future,” he said.

NAN also report that Alumona, a Nigerian student was the first Nigerian and African to win AFS Award for Young Global Citizens of $10, 000 in 2022 for championing a cause to end Gender-Based Violence and other abuses against women in Nigeria through BC.

ADVERTISEMENT