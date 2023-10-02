UN agency appoints Nigerian Energy Expert, Ekpenyong as Peace Ambassador

UN POLAC, is an international group founded in 2001 and dedicated to the ideals of the UN General Assembly on global peace advocacy. Ekpenyong, Chief Executive of Kenyon International, an oil services firm specialising in securing oil wells from vandalism announced the development in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the award ceremony, which took place in Lagos was part of activities to commemorate the 2023 International Day of Peace. He expressed delight for the two appointments from the UN-POLAC Foundation, which he said was in consonance with the UN General Assembly’s declaration for peace and non-violence.

Ekpenyong said the appointments were quite dear to him, as they carried the titles of Youth Peace Ambassador (YPA) and Mayor of Peace (MyrP).

“They represent a commitment to fostering harmony, understanding, and unity, not only in my community but also on a global scale,” Ekpenyong said.

According to him, the event was motivating and inspiring, as it centered around the theme “Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals.”

“It served as a powerful reminder of the vital role each one of us plays in achieving these essential global objectives.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the UN-POLAC Foundation for entrusting me with these responsibilities, and I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to the cause of peace and non-violence,” Ekpenyong stated.

The statement also quoted staff and management of the firm as lauding the pacifist orientation of Ekpenyong at the Nigerian oilfields which has attracted global laurels

“We are absolutely thrilled to extend our warmest congratulations to our esteemed CEO, Dr. Victor Ekpenyong, on receiving not one but two remarkable appointments from the United Nations POLAC Foundation.

“Dr. Ekpenyong, your dedication to the cause of peace and non-violence is truly commendable, and we are immensely proud of your accomplishments.

“As you embark on this journey as a Youth Peace Ambassador and Mayor of Peace, please know that you have our full support and admiration.