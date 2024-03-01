ADVERTISEMENT
Umahi, Tambuwal urge BUA Cement to reduce prices, follow Tinubu's directive

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umahi urged BUA cement’s management to reduce the prices of cement in the market.

Dave Umahi and Sen. Aminu Tambuwal
Umahi, who was in Sokoto to inspect the reconstruction of a 372 km dual road from Sokoto to Zaria in Kaduna State, urged BUA cement’s management to reduce the prices of cement in the market.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to stabilising the Naira’s value and assured the public that efforts were underway to address the rising costs of commodities. The minister disclosed that President Bola Tinubu was deeply concerned with the escalating prices of commodities including cement.

He revealed that the president had directed cement companies to revert to the previous prices during a meeting with the manufacturers.

“I encourage them to comply with the President’s directive, facilitating a massive housing programme and the national agenda for concrete roads,” he stated.

Regarding the fifth plant, Umahi commended the company’s commitment and expressed confidence in the product’s quality, aligning with the government’s objectives. In his remarks, Tambuwal emphasised the importance of cement production in the housing sector, praising the collaboration between the government and BUA cement.

“I believe this partnership will greatly support the Federal Government’s initiative to provide affordable housing, addressing the significant housing gap in the country,” he said.

Tambuwal congratulated BUA for its steadfastness, saying that it will contribute significantly to the government’s initiative.

The Managing Director of BUA, Yusuf Binji, assured that the fifth plant would significantly increase the daily cement production, contributing to lower market prices.

“The new plant will add 165 trucks to our daily production capacity, further driving down the product’s price in the market,” Binji affirmed.

News Agency Of Nigeria

