All hands must be on deck to save Nigeria from collapse - Umahi

The Director of Press and Publicity in the ministry, Blessing Lere-Adams, said this in a statement in Abuja.

She quoted Umahi as saying this while, addressing members of staff of the ministry on Thursday in Abuja.

According to her, the Minister reminded them that everyone has to work in unity to be able to deliver Nigeria, our dear country from total collapse.

Lere-Adams said the minister recalled his several attempts at ensure that things were done right and also that international best practices were respected in by all Contractors in the construction of all Nigerian roads.

“Hence forth, by this proper discipline, and respect of the rule of law and contract agreement only, can be sure to see roads that can last more than seven but up to 50 years.

“And that is when the Concrete Technology method of building our roads is put to use, this will create more jobs for Nigerian Engineers, while increasing the use of local content which are in abundance in Nigeria.

“Rather than putting more pressure on the Nigerian Naira for the importation of bitumen and asphalt for road construction.”

In a another development the ministry also debunked the report on the social media that the minister was locked up in his office.

“This is to bring to the attention and proper information of the general public that the Minister of Works, Sen.David Umahi CON was at no time locked up in his office or denied access today, Thursday the 28th of Sept. 2023.

“The Hon Minister, in all fairness, had attempted to bring sanity and orderliness to the service by ensuring that services are rendered as at when due to grow the Nigerian economy to everyone’s benefit.

“The Hon Minister, the Permanent Secretary and Directors of the Ministry in one swift spirit resolved a near incident that was to occur but the humane person of the minister and the entire Management Staff quickly arrested the situation.

“And, restored a peaceful and coordinated serene environment within the Ministry,” Lere-Adams said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that earlier, the Ministry’s Union Chairperson, Williams Kuti at a meeting with the Minister, Permanent Secretary and Management Staff said that the minister had started on a good note.

“This he has done by identifying both the needs of Nigerians in the quest for good and durable roads and bridges.

“By taken a personal inspection tour of most of the road infrastructure in the South West, South East, South South and part of the North Central geo political zones of the country.

“Moreso he has reached out to staff by means of personal welfare during the just celebrated Muslim festival, ” he said.

He, however, requested for more staff buses to ease the movement of staff to and from their home locations.

Kuti noted the adverse effect of the subsidy removal on the high cost of transportation, adding that heavy traffic along the roads caused staff delays in getting to their duty post early to deliver services to clients.

