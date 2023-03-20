Umahi dissolves boards, commissions in Ebonyi

The governor in the statement, indicated that the governing council of the Ebonyi State University Abakaliki, was exempted from the dissolution.

“The development centre coordinators are to handover all government property in their possession including official vehicles, to the office of the SSG.

“This should be on or before the close of work on Tuesday March 21, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly, the boards and commissions are to handover government property in their possession to their parent ministries on the same time and date,” the statement read.

The statement indicated that the government shall constitute a transition committee which will advise it whether to reconstitute the boards, commissions and development centre coordinators.

“The committee shall also advise whether such should be left for the incoming administration.

“The government has noted members of boards, commissions and development centre coordinators who served very well in their various offices.

“Such persons would be accommodated during the reconstitution,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT