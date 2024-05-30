ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi denies snubbing journalists, blames media aide for mismanagement

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister stated that he would offer appreciation to the group of media houses he considered special to the ministry.

Umahi denies snubbing journalists, blames media aide for mismanagement (Channels)
Umahi denies snubbing journalists, blames media aide for mismanagement (Channels)

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls the minister allegedly walked out on the newsmen during his turn to present his ministry’s scorecard after one year of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

However, Umahi, while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki after participating in activities marking Gov. Francis Nwifuru’s one year in office described the allegation as untrue.

The minister said he only wanted to appreciate selected media houses for their commendable coverage of his ministry’s activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They all worked hard for us during President Bola Tinubu ‘s inauguration of projects in Lagos and I wanted to thank them profusely.

“I wanted the appreciation to be surprising to the selected media houses but my media aide didn’t handle it properly."

He said the event was fixed for 2 pm on May 28 but his aide told him that those set of journalists were covering an inauguration.

“We then shifted the event to 3 pm though my flight to Ebonyi for the governor’s inauguration of projects was also slated for the same time.

“My aide informed me that the event was set for 3:30 pm but when I got to the ministry’s hall, there was no single camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only camera on sight was from my ministry and I became very angry with the aide,” he said.

Umahi said he demanded that the event be shifted to Monday, June 3 because if it had been held, the surprise element would have been defeated.

“I will also be faced with several journalists that I couldn’t handle so my media aide did not handle it properly.

“Reports of shunning journalists, therefore, do not exist because I cannot invite and shun them at the same time,” the minister added.

He said that he would still offer appreciation to the group of media houses he considered special to the ministry.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

Anambra commissioner debunks HPV vaccine being unsafe, emphasises 80% protection

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

3 black men removed from plane over 'body odour' complaint sue American airline

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Court stops Amaewhule-led assembly members from parading as lawmakers

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Like Soludo's wife, Kogi First Lady promotes menstrual hygiene among girls

Umahi denies snubbing journalists, blames media aide for mismanagement

Umahi denies snubbing journalists, blames media aide for mismanagement

Governor Namadi invests over ₦5 billion to enhance food security in Jigawa

Governor Namadi invests over ₦5 billion to enhance food security in Jigawa

Minimum wage: FG, Labour, others to begin fresh negotiation today

Minimum wage: FG, Labour, others to begin fresh negotiation today

PDP unveils updated Edo guber election campaign council, led by Gov Fintiri

PDP unveils updated Edo guber election campaign council, led by Gov Fintiri

Governor Radda set to curb poverty in Katsina with ₦3.4bn support for SMSEs

Governor Radda set to curb poverty in Katsina with ₦3.4bn support for SMSEs

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike

Wike promises to complete 120km of roads in 6 area councils by December

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Tinubu can't undo decade of economic mismanagement in 1 year - Sanusi

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

Wike vows to crack down on FCT touts who harass motorists because of levy