ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Umahi decries dilapidated federal roads in Anambra, other Southeast states

News Agency Of Nigeria

He regretted that the entire federal roads in Anambra were all bad, adding that urgent actions were needed to reduce the sufferings facing road users on the roads.

Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi.
Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi.

Recommended articles

Umahi made his feelings known during a courtesy call on the Anambra Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, on Saturday night in Awka.

The Minister said Anambra and Ebonyi were competing for the worst in terms of poor federal road projects in the country.

He said that he had recently visited Imo, Abia, Enugu and Ebonyi states before coming to Anambra, saying that the situation is the same on the state of federal roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Umahi, who before meeting Soludo had inspected Enugu-bound lane of the Onitsha/Enugu expressway, passed a vote of no confidence on the consultants supervising the reconstruction of the road.

He regretted that the handlers of the very busy road were exposing road users to untold hardship.

“I am a bit disappointed with the state of Enugu/Onitsha expressway; I have called both the contractors and consultants to a meeting this evening with the Governor.

“I have equally passed a vote of no confidence on the consultants,” he said.

He directed the firm to immediately rehabilitate the bad spots, which have caused vehicles to fall and other sundry hiccups on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said he was personally concerned due to a series of calls and complaints coming from the same road.

“While MTN Nigeria says they have 100 per cent funding, the chairman of RCC construction firm, will say the opposite, complaining of funding problem.

“We will all meet and sort out these problems because we cannot have one or two contractors doing 200 kilometers of road for seven years,” he said.

Umahi, who noted that states in the South-East geo-political zone were not fairly treated on MTN Nigeria Tax Credit decision, said he was confident that Mr President would look into the matter in due course.

“Yes, Enugu and Abia states benefitted, but that cannot be compared with other zones which got on the MTN Nigeria Tax Credit sharing formula.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know as a man of justice and equity, President Bola Tinubu will look into the matter because development thrives on fairness and equity,” he said.

Responding, Gov. Soludo said he was overwhelmed when President Tinubu appointed Umahi his minister of works.

“Umahi’s appointment is a prayer answered for me because it is like a perfect round peg in a round hole,” he said.

He regretted that the entire federal roads in Anambra were all bad, adding that urgent actions were needed to reduce the sufferings facing road users on the roads.

Soludo who appealed to the minister to replicate what he did on road construction in Ebonyi across the country, advocated for what he tagged mega-budget for road projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the initiative would encourage the National Assembly to make adequate budgetary provisions for road projects which have lasted more than four years.

He said when this is done, government would no longer required to talk about budgetary allocation on existing roads yearly, but would be spending on already approved fund to end problem of poor funding,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that before the courtesy visit, Umahi visited Enugu/Onitsha expressway, Oye-Oranto Ukpo road in Dunukofia, and Otuocha-Iheaka-Ibaji roads.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elumelu attracts Indian investors to Nigeria’s opportunities

Elumelu attracts Indian investors to Nigeria’s opportunities

FCTA clarifies crushing of impounded commercial motorcycles

FCTA clarifies crushing of impounded commercial motorcycles

Indian community lauds Modi for inviting Tinubu to G-20 Summit

Indian community lauds Modi for inviting Tinubu to G-20 Summit

Yoruba community holds prayer session for Kwankwaso, Kano govt

Yoruba community holds prayer session for Kwankwaso, Kano govt

Umahi decries dilapidated federal roads in Anambra, other Southeast states

Umahi decries dilapidated federal roads in Anambra, other Southeast states

NDLEA seizes 685kg illicit drugs, dismantles 13 drug joints in Kaduna

NDLEA seizes 685kg illicit drugs, dismantles 13 drug joints in Kaduna

Why it's difficult to return to old fees - UNILAG VC

Why it's difficult to return to old fees - UNILAG VC

Tinubu, trusted pillar of Africa’s modern democracy – APC Spain chairman

Tinubu, trusted pillar of Africa’s modern democracy – APC Spain chairman

Ex-agitators urge FG to renew Tompolo's pipeline surveillance contract

Ex-agitators urge FG to renew Tompolo's pipeline surveillance contract

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV