Umahi condemns vandalisation of 2nd Niger bridge

Umahi in a statement signed by Orji Uchenna, his Special Adviser on Media Tuesday in Abuja, said the act was cruel and cowardly.

The Minister expressed deep shock that reports of the vandalisation were still being recorded despite the presence of the private security outfit deployed by the Ministry to man the area.

“The ministry condemns in the strongest terms, this ruthless destruction of the expansion joints, as a deliberate act of sabotage on a key national infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is saddening that a human being with the right senses could destroy such a critical and strategic treasure that catalysis Nigeria’s socio-economic advancement.

“The 2nd Niger Bridge which was handed over by the Renewed Hope administration on Dec. 12, 2023, after its completion, is one of the projects intended to bridge the gap in the road infrastructure.

“It will boost economic activities by expanding access into the southern part of Nigeria, creating vistas of tourism and trade opportunities and improving road safety along the corridor,” he said.

Umahi appreciated the public for their zeal and concerns by raising the desired alarm that trended widely on media platforms on the act.

He assured the public that a more formidable security architecture was being activated to forestall further havoc on the facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister added that a technical team has also been directed to inspect, evaluate, and reinstate the damaged parts of the superstructure.

He enjoined all road users, residents, and authorities within the bridge to help keep watch against persons who vandalise or tamper with the road infrastructure facilities on the project.

He urged them to arrest or report such persons to the nearest police station or call the ministry’s hotlines – SA Media on 08030986263.