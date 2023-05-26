The sports category has moved to a new website.
Ugwuanyi distributes 260 bags of fertiliser, 260 bags of maize to farmers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

Ugwuanyi commenced the training on Friday at the launching of Enugu Farming Season, organised by the Enugu State Agricultural Development Programme (ENADEP), in collaboration with Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Enugu.

The governor, represented by Steve Oruruo, Special Adviser to the governor on Information, commended the efforts of ENADEP to promote agricultural development of the state.

He lauded ALGON for collaborating with ENADEP to empower Enugu farmers for the 2023 farming season.

He encouraged the farmers to maximise the opportunity which would result in increase of agricultural production and income.

Earlier in his remark, the Programme Manager, ANADEP, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi, thanked the farmers selected to benefit from the training, and the distribution of fertiliser and certified maize.

According to him, the training is organised to train farmers on soil sciences and climate smart agriculture.

“Climate smart agriculture is an emerging issue in agricultural development. We assert that farmers must appreciate environmentally friendly agricultural practices,’’ he said.

The ALGON Chairman, Solomon Onah, who is also the Chairman of Udenu Local Government Council, in his goodwill message, expressed his joy over the training on soil science.

Onah recommended that the training should go round the 17 Local Government Councils in the state, urging the farmers to practice modern agriculture.

He narrated his experience in planting a wrong crop in the wrong place which resulted in poor yield.

He appreciated the governor and the Programme Manager of ENADEP as he expressed the willingness of ALGON to partner ENADEP to bring more empowerment to farmers in the state.

The occasion ended with the official distribution of 10 bags of fertilizers and 10 bags of certified maize seeds to each Local Government by the governor.

