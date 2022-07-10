RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UCH stops plan to charge patients N1000 for electricity

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, says it has rescinded its earlier decision to add N1,000 electricity fee to the service charge of every admitted patient in the hospital.

University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan (Guardian)
University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan (Guardian)

This was contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan by the hospital’s spokesperson, Mr Toye Akinrinlola.

Recommended articles

The statement reported the Director of Administration of the hospital, Mr Stephen Oladejo, as saying that there was never a time the hospital charged such fee.

It said that there was no time the hospital charged such fee, and that it was more concerned with adequate healthcare delivery to Nigerians.

It said the memo being referred to was an internal document which was not implemented after a thorough review from internal mechanisms for such issues and had since been withdrawn.

The statement said at no point did the hospital charge electricity fee.

“We are assuring the public that we shall continue to deliver effective and efficient healthcare to Nigerians, irrespective of status,” he said.

Oladejo reiterated the commitment of the hospital to delivery optimal healthcare services to the many patients who thronged the hospital daily.

According to him, the the hospital has been magnanimous on several occasions by writing off unpaid medical bills.

“It is also important to state that the University College Hospital does not turn back patients and that on several occasions, had written off bills incurred by indigent patients.

“Our doors are always open for people to cross check our activities,” he said.

NAN reports that the tertiary hospital had in an internal memo dated June 21, 2022, leaked to the media, proposed N1000 utility bill to be added to the service charge of patients seeking to access care in the hospital.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu has picked a running mate, Source discloses

Tinubu has picked a running mate, Source discloses

Kuje prison attack: DHQ dismisses Fani-Kayode's allegations against military

Kuje prison attack: DHQ dismisses Fani-Kayode's allegations against military

Ganduje pardons 10 death row inmates, 80 others from Kano Correctional Centres

Ganduje pardons 10 death row inmates, 80 others from Kano Correctional Centres

Soludo, Peter Obi felicitate Muslims at Eid-el-Kabir

Soludo, Peter Obi felicitate Muslims at Eid-el-Kabir

UCH stops plan to charge patients N1000 for electricity

UCH stops plan to charge patients N1000 for electricity

Sokoto govt spends N28.7m on cows to feed orphans on Sallah day

Sokoto govt spends N28.7m on cows to feed orphans on Sallah day

Expose criminals among you - Buhari challenges Nigerians

Expose criminals among you - Buhari challenges Nigerians

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Terrorists free 7 more Abuja-Kaduna train passengers - Negotiator

Sallah: Let’s embrace life of sacrifice, Miyetti Allah urges Nigerians

Sallah: Let’s embrace life of sacrifice, Miyetti Allah urges Nigerians

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and President Joe Biden of the United States of America (Premium Times)

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari