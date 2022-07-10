UCH stops plan to charge patients N1000 for electricity

The statement reported the Director of Administration of the hospital, Mr Stephen Oladejo, as saying that there was never a time the hospital charged such fee.

It said that there was no time the hospital charged such fee, and that it was more concerned with adequate healthcare delivery to Nigerians.

It said the memo being referred to was an internal document which was not implemented after a thorough review from internal mechanisms for such issues and had since been withdrawn.

The statement said at no point did the hospital charge electricity fee.

“We are assuring the public that we shall continue to deliver effective and efficient healthcare to Nigerians, irrespective of status,” he said.

Oladejo reiterated the commitment of the hospital to delivery optimal healthcare services to the many patients who thronged the hospital daily.

According to him, the the hospital has been magnanimous on several occasions by writing off unpaid medical bills.

“It is also important to state that the University College Hospital does not turn back patients and that on several occasions, had written off bills incurred by indigent patients.

“Our doors are always open for people to cross check our activities,” he said.