UCH resident doctors embark on 3-week strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan (Guardian)
President of ARD-UCH, Dr Abiodun Ogundipe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan the action was to demand for the enrollment of their colleagues on government’s payment platform.

He said the strike commenced at 8 am on Thursday to call the attention of government to the plight of 250 members of the association.

Ogundipe said the members were employed at UCH in May and were yet to be captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and had not been receiving salaries.

Up till now they were yet to be captured on the platform, which means there is no hope in sight for them.

“This is why we have embarked on this industrial action to express our displeasure and also to plead with the government to help us facilitate this and ensure that our members are as soon as possible placed on the IPPIS platform so that life can be better for them,” he said.

Ogundipe said the strike would be for three weeks hopefully, depending on when the issue would be resolved.

”There are other national issues bordering on welfare which the government needs to address, and we are having a meeting tomorrow (Friday) to review them.

“Already, we have a two-week ultimatum given to the Federal Government.

“This is regarding some of our welfare issues and other matters that have been lingering for long,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

