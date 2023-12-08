ADVERTISEMENT
Uba Sani addresses allegations of religious war, ethnic cleansing in Kaduna

Ima Elijah

The Nigerian Air Force swiftly disassociated itself from responsibility, while the Nigerian Army admitted to the accidental bombing.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani [Twitter:@NewsCentralTV]
The incident, which occurred in Tudun Biri village, Igabi Local Government Area, has sparked controversy and accusations from prominent figures, including Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who claimed the Nigerian Army intentionally targeted the villagers.

Speaking in an interview with ChannelsTV on Friday, December 08, 2023, Governor Sani refuted the allegations, asserting that there is no religious or ethnic cleansing in the state.

He stated, "Let me make it clear that in Kaduna State, we don't have any religious or ethnic differences.

"At the beginning, a lot of people, particularly the religious and ethnic merchants, I'm not surprised if some of them decided to make this issue look like it's a religious issue. As governor of Kaduna State, we are working together as a team in religious harmony."

Governor Sani revealed that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had led a delegation to the Kaduna State Government House to express condolences to the state government and the affected Tudun Biri village.

This gesture, according to the governor, demonstrates the unity prevailing among the diverse religious communities in the state.

The tragic incident on Sunday has attracted condemnation from both local and international watchdogs, prompting calls for thorough investigations and a standardised review of procedural activities.

During a visit to the affected community, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa apologised for the incident and assured the community that measures would be taken to prevent a recurrence.

The CDS vowed to conduct a comprehensive review of military procedures to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

