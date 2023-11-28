TY Danjuma builds multi-million naira medical centre in Enugu State

The state-of-the-art medical facility, fully funded by the TY Danjuma Foundation (TYDF), is situated at Umuchigbo, Iji Nike, in the heart of Abapka Nike Community within the Enugu East Local Government Area.

The visionary project was conceived by Uche Amazigo, a distinguished Pro-Poor Public Health Specialist and former director of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Prof Amazigo, one of the few female Africans to have led a specialised United Nations Agency, played a pivotal role in establishing a highly successful multilateral partnership in global health.

During the inauguration ceremony, General TY Danjuma expressed his admiration for Prof. Amazigo's commitment to the foundation. He commended her for serving as a trustee pro bono for over eight years. General Danjuma reminisced about the initial encounter with Prof. Amazigo in October 2010, highlighting a meeting in March 2022 when she, along with two other female professors, approached him with a request for financial support to build and equip a low-cost, high-efficiency medical center.

The retired General acknowledged the dedication of predominantly female medical professionals who chose to provide their services to humanity through the center. He praised Prof. Amazigo, stating, "Men will take your money and tell you stories, and I commend Prof. Amazigo and her team for a job well done."

In his remarks, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai, commended General Danjuma's detribalised disposition.

He acknowledged the General's commitment to humanity and expressed gratitude on behalf of the state for the foundation's intervention in healthcare. Governor Mbah stated the need for collaborative efforts between the government and individuals or groups willing to invest in the state's development.

Livinus Anike, the Chairman of Enugu East Council Area, praised General Danjuma for his contributions to Nigeria's development. He assured Prof. Amazigo of the local government's support and readiness to assist the medical center in areas deemed fit.

During her address, Prof. Amazigo shared her experiences working with WHO in impoverished communities across 19 countries. She explained that the spirit of giving and a desire to honor her students at the University of Nigeria Nsukka inspired the idea of the medical center. She expressed gratitude to General TY Danjuma and the TYDF trustees for the special grant that facilitated the completion of the center in just one year and one month.