ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: TUC declares 1-day protest in Lagos

Ima Elijah

The protest is in response to the Lagos State Government's clampdown on the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]
Festus Osifo, TUC President. [The Cable]

Recommended articles

TUC President, Festus Osifo, made this announcement during a press conference held in Lagos on Friday, September 21, 2023.

The protest is in response to what the TUC has described as "the Lagos State Government's clampdown on the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN)," one of its affiliated organisations.

This move by the Lagos State Government has been met with opposition since the National Industrial Court in Lagos ruled on April 18 to reinstate the operations of RTEAN in Lagos State, while simultaneously nullifying the state government's appointment of a caretaker committee on transportation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a bid to challenge the court's decision, the Lagos Government filed an appeal in May before the Court of Appeal in the state.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yemi Cardoso assumes duty as acting CBN Governor

Yemi Cardoso assumes duty as acting CBN Governor

BREAKING: TUC declares 1-day protest in Lagos

BREAKING: TUC declares 1-day protest in Lagos

Ex-President Bozize sentenced to life in absentia from Central Africa

Ex-President Bozize sentenced to life in absentia from Central Africa

Why the price of petrol may go up to ₦900/litre - Marketers

Why the price of petrol may go up to ₦900/litre - Marketers

NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of flood in Ondo

NEMA distributes relief materials to victims of flood in Ondo

'Don’t take away our livelihood' - Abuja hawkers begs Wike

'Don’t take away our livelihood' - Abuja hawkers begs Wike

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

NULASS commends Sanwo-Olu for approving ₦375,455m for scholarship

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

Remove HND/BSc Dichotomy or scrap HND programmes - NBTE Boss tells FG

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Tinubu approves salary increase for Federal Tertiary Institutions

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

President Bola Tinubu said he made difficult decisions to improve Nigeria's economy. [Guardian]

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu