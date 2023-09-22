BREAKING: TUC declares 1-day protest in Lagos

TUC President, Festus Osifo, made this announcement during a press conference held in Lagos on Friday, September 21, 2023.

The protest is in response to what the TUC has described as "the Lagos State Government's clampdown on the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN)," one of its affiliated organisations.

This move by the Lagos State Government has been met with opposition since the National Industrial Court in Lagos ruled on April 18 to reinstate the operations of RTEAN in Lagos State, while simultaneously nullifying the state government's appointment of a caretaker committee on transportation.

