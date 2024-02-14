Troops uncover illegal weapon factory in Plateau, arrest suspect

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of the operation disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Oya explained that the troops also recovered various types of arms and ammunition and arrested one suspect during the operation.

”In our determination to clear troubled areas of Plateau from criminal activities, our troops during a clearance operation on rugged mountainous terrain discovered an isolated structure which turned out to be a weapon fabrication factory situated on high ground at Pakachi village of Mangu.

”During the operation, a significant number of illicit firearms and related equipment were recovered and one suspect was apprehended.

”The alleged owner of the facility, Mr Nuhu Meshach, is currently at large and efforts are underway to bring him to justice,” he said.

The media officer said some of the recovered weapons include, five AK-47 Rifles, four AK-47 magazines, 11 rounds of 7.62mm and five rounds of 9mm ammunition, 21 Dane guns, four revolver rifles and 11 Pistols with five magazines.

He added that other weapons recovered were 17 gun barrels, six rounds of 0.44-inch ammunition, a carbide cylinder with accessories and six drilling machines, among others.

Oya said that the suspect, alongside the recovered rifles and other items, was currently in the custody of the troops for further investigation.

