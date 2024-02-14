ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops uncover illegal weapon factory in Plateau, arrest suspect

News Agency Of Nigeria

Oya said that the suspect, alongside the recovered rifles and other items, was currently in the custody of the troops for further investigation.

Troops of the Nigerian Army uncover illegal weapon factory in Plateau, arrest suspect [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]
Troops of the Nigerian Army uncover illegal weapon factory in Plateau, arrest suspect [Twitter:@HQNigerianArmy]

Recommended articles

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of the operation disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Oya explained that the troops also recovered various types of arms and ammunition and arrested one suspect during the operation.

”In our determination to clear troubled areas of Plateau from criminal activities, our troops during a clearance operation on rugged mountainous terrain discovered an isolated structure which turned out to be a weapon fabrication factory situated on high ground at Pakachi village of Mangu.

ADVERTISEMENT

”During the operation, a significant number of illicit firearms and related equipment were recovered and one suspect was apprehended.

”The alleged owner of the facility, Mr Nuhu Meshach, is currently at large and efforts are underway to bring him to justice,” he said.

The media officer said some of the recovered weapons include, five AK-47 Rifles, four AK-47 magazines, 11 rounds of 7.62mm and five rounds of 9mm ammunition, 21 Dane guns, four revolver rifles and 11 Pistols with five magazines.

He added that other weapons recovered were 17 gun barrels, six rounds of 0.44-inch ammunition, a carbide cylinder with accessories and six drilling machines, among others.

Oya said that the suspect, alongside the recovered rifles and other items, was currently in the custody of the troops for further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the successful operation as a testament to the commitment of the troops in collaboration with other security agencies in the ongoing fight against the proliferation of arms and other criminal activities in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Northern traditional rulers meet over insecurity, rising poverty

Northern traditional rulers meet over insecurity, rising poverty

FG begins 20,000 Renewed Hope affordable mass housing project in Lagos

FG begins 20,000 Renewed Hope affordable mass housing project in Lagos

NBA urges Tinubu to declare state of emergency on security

NBA urges Tinubu to declare state of emergency on security

Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line rail project February 29 - Sanwo-Olu

Tinubu to inaugurate Lagos Red Line rail project February 29 - Sanwo-Olu

FG doesn't have money to pay electricity subsidy again - Power Minister

FG doesn't have money to pay electricity subsidy again - Power Minister

EFCC arrests 14 FUTA undergraduates, 19 others over alleged internet fraud

EFCC arrests 14 FUTA undergraduates, 19 others over alleged internet fraud

LASTMA unveils Ticket Alert to track traffic offenders

LASTMA unveils Ticket Alert to track traffic offenders

Troops uncover illegal weapon factory in Plateau, arrest suspect

Troops uncover illegal weapon factory in Plateau, arrest suspect

Oba Akiolu, Tinubu-Ojo laud Sanwo-Olu’s ₦750m market trader money initiative

Oba Akiolu, Tinubu-Ojo laud Sanwo-Olu’s ₦750m market trader money initiative

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Delta House of Assembly

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns [Leadership]

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

FG, trucks association begin data capturing of heavy duty trucks on Nigerian roads [guardian]

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (Latest Gist)

Dangote University suspends staff member over alleged physical assault on students