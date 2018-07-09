news

Troops in Borno have rescued a “female child” abandoned by Boko Haram terrorists, who fled on sighting them, army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu has said.

According to a statement issued by Chukwu, the troops on a “clearance operation” also recovered three AK47 riffle magazines, one FN rifle magazine and one suicide vest from the terrorists.

He said other items recovered from them include one dry cell battery, one 36 hand grenade, two nine volt batteries, one pressure plate, wire for making Improvised Explosive Devices and two grinding machines.

In another development, Chukwu said over 1, 843 people have benefited from a medical medical outreach organised by the Nigerian army in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

He said the outreach was part of activities to mark the just concluded Nigerian Army Day celebration