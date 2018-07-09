Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Troops rescue girl abandoned by Boko Haram – Army

Boko Haram Troops rescue girl abandoned by terrorists – Army

According to a statement issued by Chukwu, the troops on a “clearance operation” also recovered three AK47 riffle magazines.

  • Published:
Soldiers rescue old man, kill 2 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno play

Old man rescued by soldier during a shootout between troops and Boko Haram terrorists in Gobara, Gwoza local government area of Borno state

(Nigerian Army)

Troops in Borno have rescued a “female child” abandoned by Boko Haram terrorists, who fled on sighting them, army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu has said.

According to a statement issued by Chukwu, the troops on a “clearance operation” also recovered three AK47 riffle magazines, one FN rifle magazine and one suicide vest from the terrorists.

He said other items recovered from them include one dry cell battery, one 36 hand grenade, two nine volt batteries, one pressure plate, wire for making Improvised Explosive Devices and two grinding machines.

In another development, Chukwu said over 1, 843 people have benefited from a medical medical outreach organised by the Nigerian army in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

He said the outreach was part of activities to mark the just concluded Nigerian Army Day celebration

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 NYSC What the law says about skipping mandatory schemebullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram Buhari says sect members now surrender willingly to troops
Buhari We shall fish out and punish politicians behind violence in Nigeria - President
Boko Haram 32 terrorists surrender – Army
Boko Haram I can make Shekau, others surrender: Ex-commander
Tukur Buratai Army chief cautions Nigerians against celebrating insecurity on social media
In Gombe State Army arrests 2 Boko Haram fuel suppliers
Yemi Osinbajo Terrorism: VP urges policies to tackle poverty, illiteracy
Boko Haram Nigeria not under threat – DHQ
Boko Haram Army kills 7 terrorists, recovers weapons in Borno
In Borno Many feared dead as Boko Haram detonates explosives inside military barracks

Local

38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis
Plateau Killings 38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis
Beware of fraudsters, Army says it's not currently recruiting
Nigerian Army "Beware of fraudsters", Army says it's not currently recruiting
Dutse residents beat, imprison LG chairman over money
In Jigawa Dutse residents beat, imprison LG chairman over money
National Insecurity Agbakoba revives call for establishment of state Police