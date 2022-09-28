RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have raided a bandits’ den around Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary and rescued three kidnapped victims in Kaduna State.

Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kaduna. [Twitter/@DefenceInfoNG]
Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kaduna. [Twitter/@DefenceInfoNG]

Recommended articles

Aruwan said: “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity carried out a raid on a bandits’ hideout, in furtherance of clearance operations in the Kuriga-Manini-Udawa general areas, on the Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out search-and-rescue operations at the hideout located around Ungwan Malam Ali.”

According to him, the troops made contact with the bandits, who withdrew with gunshot wounds under the superior firepower of the advancing forces.

“On raiding the camp, the troops rescued three kidnapped persons,” Aruwan said.

He disclosed that the troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 18 rounds of ammunition and 11 pump action cartridges.

The commissioner said the Kaduna State Government received the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the troops for another successful round of operations in the area.

According to him, the rescued citizens have been returned to their community.

“Troops will continue to carry out operations in the general areas.

“Citizens are urged to immediately report suspicious individuals seeking treatment for gunshot injuries to the Security Operations Room on the lines: 09034000060 and 08170189999,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

Peter Obi hints what he'll do to end recurring national grid collapse

FG approves N580.5m to buy armoured vehicles for NDLEA

FG approves N580.5m to buy armoured vehicles for NDLEA

Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyo

Hoodlums attack police station, kill officer, civilian in Oyo

FEC approves N27bn for road project linking Ondo, Edo States

FEC approves N27bn for road project linking Ondo, Edo States

Court revokes Briton’s bail, orders his arrest over alleged P&ID scam

Court revokes Briton’s bail, orders his arrest over alleged P&ID scam

Court stops Obidients from occupying Lekki toll gate for #Obidatti23 rally

Court stops Obidients from occupying Lekki toll gate for #Obidatti23 rally

Court declares Machina APC Yobe north senatorial candidate, nullifies Lawan's candidacy

Court declares Machina APC Yobe north senatorial candidate, nullifies Lawan's candidacy

British King Charles III sends message to Canada following storm

British King Charles III sends message to Canada following storm

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Strike: Ngige drags ASUU to court as negotiations collapse

FG withdraws order to reopen universities hours after asking VCs to open schools

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU Strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG