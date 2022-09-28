Troops raid bandits’ den, rescue 3 kidnap victims in Kaduna

Aruwan said: “Troops of Operation Forest Sanity carried out a raid on a bandits’ hideout, in furtherance of clearance operations in the Kuriga-Manini-Udawa general areas, on the Chikun-Birnin Gwari boundary.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the troops carried out search-and-rescue operations at the hideout located around Ungwan Malam Ali.”

According to him, the troops made contact with the bandits, who withdrew with gunshot wounds under the superior firepower of the advancing forces.

“On raiding the camp, the troops rescued three kidnapped persons,” Aruwan said.

He disclosed that the troops recovered one AK47 rifle, 18 rounds of ammunition and 11 pump action cartridges.

The commissioner said the Kaduna State Government received the operational feedback with satisfaction and commended the troops for another successful round of operations in the area.

According to him, the rescued citizens have been returned to their community.

“Troops will continue to carry out operations in the general areas.