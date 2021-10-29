RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill Biafra National Guard gunman in Abia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn in the South East have neutralised one of the Biafran National Guard gunmen who attacked troops’ location at Amaekpu, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, Army Headquarters says.

Troops kill Biafra National Guard gunman in Abia.
Troops kill Biafra National Guard gunman in Abia.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

Nwachukwu said the assailants, who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops’ location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops.

He said the troops neutralised one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds.

According to him, the troops also recovered a pump action gun, among others.

“While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of Forward Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi State.

“The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Convention: 'We're working towards consensus candidates,' governors say

PDP Convention: 'We're working towards consensus candidates,' governors say

Police arrest 1,665 rape suspects nationwide in 10 months

Police arrest 1,665 rape suspects nationwide in 10 months

LASUTH performs first laser surgery on kidney stones

LASUTH performs first laser surgery on kidney stones

Ganduje mourns 5 students who died in ghastly accident in Kano

Ganduje mourns 5 students who died in ghastly accident in Kano

Troops kill Biafra National Guard gunman in Abia

Troops kill Biafra National Guard gunman in Abia

Nigeria records 182 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Nigeria records 182 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Osinbajo leads prayers against forces of evil, hate, division, injustice

Osinbajo leads prayers against forces of evil, hate, division, injustice

Hushpuppi: IG says he’s yet to receive extradition request for Abba Kyari from FBI

Hushpuppi: IG says he’s yet to receive extradition request for Abba Kyari from FBI

Anambra Election: Police promise to be civil, firm during poll

Anambra Election: Police promise to be civil, firm during poll

Trending

Fed Poly Bauchi sacks 2 lecturers for alleged sexual harassment

The main entrance of Federal Polytechnic Bauchi (Thisday)

Oyo Jailbreak: NCS releases names and photos of 122 fleeing inmates

NCS releases names, images of 122 escapees (NCS)

Nigeria demands immediate reversal of military coup in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

FG lists Diezani's N15.4 billion Banana Island mansion for sale

Diezani Alison-Madueke is facing numerous allegations of corruption in Nigeria and the United Kingdom [Reuters/Rick Wilking]