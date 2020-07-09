Troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria killed 92 Boko Haram terrorists in the past week, according to Defence Headquarters.

DHQ spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, disclosed during a media briefing on Thursday, July 9, 2020 that troops had at least 17 recorded encounters with the Islamic sect terrorising the northeast region.

He noted that troops of 25 Task Force Brigade killed 17 terrorists while on clearance operations along Damboa-Maiduguri Road, Borno State on Tuesday, July 7.

Even though he had in a previous statement announced that two soldiers were killed in the encounter, Premium Times has reported that as many as 37 soldiers were killed, according to military sources.

Boko Haram's reign of terror in the region commenced in 2009 and has led to the death of over 30,000, abduction of tens of thousands, and displacement of over 2.5 million people.

The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), a major Boko Haram faction, has carried out direct attacks on military troops for the past two years.

Major-General John Enenche [DHQ]

Enenche further reported in his Thursday briefing that 75 other terrorists were killed in other encounters with troops in the northeast theatre.

Four terrorists also surrendered to troops while 'some criminal elements and spies' were arrested.

Enenche said a total of 35 people who had been kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists were also rescued by troops.

Troops destroyed structures and equipment, while also capturing large arms and ammunition, as well as vehicles and equipment, according to the major-general.

He disclosed that massive air strikes also destroyed Boko Haram structures used as meeting venue at Mainyakare Village on the fringes of Sambisa Forest.

Mina along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis in the northern part of Borno was also hit by air strikes.

The air strikes were carried out by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, the anti-Boko Haram theatre launched in 2015.

"Deducing from these results within the period, it is clear that, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are resolute in their endeavor to end the BHT/ISWAP menace in the North East," Enenche said.