Troops kill 6 terrorists, recover arms in Kaduna

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the troops had on Friday conducted covert operation to terrorists’ enclaves at Maidaro village in Giwa Local Government Area and made contact with terrorists.

He said the six terrorists were eliminated in the fire fight that ensued.

According to him, five AK 47 rifles, 192 rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm Special ammunitions, 74 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm Special and Nine AK 47 rifle magazines were recovered.

“Three IEDs, three Baofeng radios, one PKM, three motorcycles amongst other sundry items were recovered.