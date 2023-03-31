The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 5 bandits, recover 4 AK-47 in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Army said the operation started on Thursday and lasted till early hours of Friday.

The four AK-47 rifles recovered by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Friday in Kaduna.
The four AK-47 rifles recovered by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army on Friday in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

Lt-Col Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations One Division Nigerian Army, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Yahaya said in continuation of the onslaught against bandits and other criminal elements terrorising the North Western part of the country, the troops operating in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state has conducted clearance operation on road Kanti-Tantatu in Kubusu forest and Kaso hills general area in Kaduna state.

“To deprive bandits and criminals freedom of action so as to create an enabling environment for economic activities and legitimate businesses to strive."

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the operation which started on Thursday till early hours of Friday, dealt a heavy blow on the criminals, neutralising five bandits as well as capturing four AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines and 24 rounds of 7.62mm.

Others included three motorcycles, one matchet, two handsets and some charms.

According to the General Officer Commanding onec Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation, Whirl Punch, Maj-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja expressed satisfaction in the conduct of troops and commended their commitment and resilience during the operation.

He also urged all law abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that would assist in the fight against the criminal elements.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos council chairman invites CAN executives to Ramadan Iftar

Lagos council chairman invites CAN executives to Ramadan Iftar

FG says 300,000 displaced persons repatriated in North-East

FG says 300,000 displaced persons repatriated in North-East

Disabled girl begs govt, Nigerians for support to fund varsity admission

Disabled girl begs govt, Nigerians for support to fund varsity admission

Troops kill 5 bandits, recover 4 AK-47 in Kaduna

Troops kill 5 bandits, recover 4 AK-47 in Kaduna

NBC fines Channels TV ₦5 million over Datti's interview comments

NBC fines Channels TV ₦5 million over Datti's interview comments

NAFDAC bursts store in Anambra for unregistered sex enhancement drugs

NAFDAC bursts store in Anambra for unregistered sex enhancement drugs

PDP queries INEC’s silence over petition, insists on authentic BVAS results

PDP queries INEC’s silence over petition, insists on authentic BVAS results

Adeleke's govt explain why Osun workers have not received March salaries

Adeleke's govt explain why Osun workers have not received March salaries

Makinde renames state-owned Technical University after late Ajimobi

Makinde renames state-owned Technical University after late Ajimobi

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son [The Punch]

How Abacha's death saved my dad's life 24hrs before execution - Diya's son

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners