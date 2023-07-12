Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, troops are currently on the trail of bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds during the firefight.

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons. [Defence Headquarters]
Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons. [Defence Headquarters]

Recommended articles

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops obliterated the criminals when they gallantly fought through an ambush staged by the bandits, while responding to a distress call in Mangu general area.

He said the troops recovered three AK 47 rifles, 14 rounds of 7.62 mm Special rounds, one motorcycle and a Constabulary Police Identity card after successfully clearing the ambush.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, troops are currently on the trail of bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds during the fire fight.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Construction company explains why NASS roof still leaking

Construction company explains why NASS roof still leaking

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons

Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Prof. Sambo inducted into UK’s faculty of public health

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Court adjourns trial of 4 suspects arrested for JAMB registration malpractice

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Lagos govt installs 48 traditional rulers in 3 years

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Reps fix date to consider Tinubu's ₦500bn palliatives request

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Shettima meets Malala, says FG committed to girl-child education

Lawmakers not as rich as being projected – Speaker Abbas

Lawmakers not as rich as being projected – Speaker Abbas

Senate investigates alleged bribery of IPPIS officials in universities

Senate investigates alleged bribery of IPPIS officials in universities

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies