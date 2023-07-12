Troops kill 3 bandits in Plateau, recover weapons
According to him, troops are currently on the trail of bandits who escaped with gunshot wounds during the firefight.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement in Abuja.
Nwachukwu said the troops obliterated the criminals when they gallantly fought through an ambush staged by the bandits, while responding to a distress call in Mangu general area.
He said the troops recovered three AK 47 rifles, 14 rounds of 7.62 mm Special rounds, one motorcycle and a Constabulary Police Identity card after successfully clearing the ambush.
