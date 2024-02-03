ADVERTISEMENT
Troops kill 185 terrorists, apprehend 212 others in 1 week

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said air interdiction was conducted on a large movement of terrorists within Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, in which several of them were neutralised.

Troops kill 185 terrorists, apprehend 212 others in 1 week
Troops kill 185 terrorists, apprehend 212 others in 1 week

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also arrested 44 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 71 kidnapped hostages.

He added that 224 assorted weapons and 2,337 ammunition were recovered during the week.

According to him, the weapons recovered include 113 AK47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one PKT gun, 44 locally fabricated guns, seven primed IEDs, 1,382 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 387 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 74 rounds of 9mm ammo, 23 K2 rounds ammo and 111 live cartridges.

“Others include, 5,410 empty cases of 7.62mm special, six empty cases of cartridges, two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 21 magazines, one pistol magazine, two bandoliers, two vehicles, 22 motorcycles, 47 mobile phones, 11 HH radios and the sum of N2.3 million amongst other items,” he said.

In the North East, Buba said troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 45 terrorists, arrested eight Boko Haram/ISWAP members and rescued 18 kidnapped hostages as well as recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

He said that a total of 133 terrorists comprising four adult males, 48 adult females and 81 children surrendered to troops between Jan. 24 and Jan. 28, within the theatre of operations.

Buba added that a total of 129 escapees suspected to be terrorists’ family members comprising five adult males, 47 adult females and 74 children surrendered to troops in Bama and Maiduguri local councils of Borno between Jan. 24 and Jan. 29.

In the North Central, he said troops of Operation Safe Haven also neutralised 17 insurgents, arrested 64 violent extremists in Mangu and Bassa Local Government Areas of Plateau and rescued three kidnapped hostages.

The defence spokesman said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke had during the week neutralised seven insurgents, arrested three violent extremists and recovered various categories of arms and ammunition in Benue.

In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 65 insurgents, arrested 18 and rescued 39 kidnapped hostages, as well as recovered of large cache of arms, he added.

According to him, the air component has conducted air interdiction on terrorists at the enclave of a notorious kingpin known as Alhaji Daradu in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He explained that the location was attacked with rockets during which several terrorists were neutralised and their logistics destroyed.

Buba further said that troops of Operation Whirl Punch had sustained an operation against terrorists and kidnappers in Niger, Kogi and FCT leading to the arrest of 30 insurgents and the rescue of two kidnapped hostages.

He said air interdiction was conducted on a large movement of terrorists within Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, in which several of them were neutralised.

In the South-South, the defence spokesman said troops of Operation Delta Safe had maintained momentum against crude oil thieves by destroying several illegal refining sites and recovering stolen products.

He said the troops discovered and destroyed 12 dugout pits, 61 boats, 56 storage tanks, 13 vehicles, 78 cooking ovens, four pump machines and 51 illegal refining sites.

He added that the troops recovered 815,980 litres of stolen crude oil, 163,675 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,750 litres of DPK.

In the South East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised 18 insurgents, arrested 36, rescued eight hostages and recovered a large cache of arms.

In the southwest, he said troops of Operation AWATSE have arrested 12 suspected armed robbers and cultists in Ikorodu and Ijebu Igbo Local Government Areas of Lagos and Ogun States, respectively.

“The military understands the true extent of the threat that we are facing and it’s winning the war.

“Countering insurgency is not a sprint but rather a marathon. Accordingly, troops are taking the fight to the terrorists and making strides with each passing day.

“Much has been done, and much more is still being done to achieve peace and security across the country,” he said.

