ADVERTISEMENT
Troops destroy 41 refineries, recover 1.06m litres crude in 2 weeks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops also arrested five suspected cultists who attacked members of a vigilance group at Iyara road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

Troops destroy 41 refineries, recover 1.06m litres crude in 2 weeks/Illustration.

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the bi-weekly news conference on the operations of the armed forces.

He added that 156 cooking ovens, 189 storage tanks, 12 dugout pits and 15 wooden boats were also destroyed by the troops.

Danmadami said apart from the crude oil, 13,500 litres of Automotive Gas Oil and 8,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit were seized, including six vehicles and 18 suspects.

According to him, the operation was conducted in creeks, waterways, high sea, towns and cities of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers.

Meanwhile, Danmadami said the troops on April 25, arrested five suspected cultists who attacked members of a vigilance group at Iyara road in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

He said that two pistols, two knives, two machetes and one motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, during a fighting patrol to Sansan and Monikiri camp, Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers, the troops encountered pirates who fled on sighting them.

“Troops destroyed their camp and recovered six speed boats with one 90HP engine and five 40HP engines as well as seven generators, five pumping machines and seven radios.

“Also, the air component of Operation Delta Safe carried out series of air interdiction and armed reconnaissance mission within the theatre of operation that recorded some remarkable results.

“Notably, between April 21 and April 27, several air interdiction were conducted at Ogbogbo community in Ahoada West Local Government Area and Abisse Waterways in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers.

“Some identified illegal refining sites, illegal tanks and reservoirs loaded with suspected refined products were seen and bombarded accordingly.

“The air strike was observed to have set off explosions that burnt down the storages and reservoirs,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

