Troops capture wanted terrorist leader Dogo in Sokoto, 7 IPOB/ESN fighters

Habu Dogo is a wanted terrorist on the watch list of security agencies both in Nigeria and in the Niger Republic.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, in a statement on Saturday, said that Habu Dogo was apprehended at Rumji Village in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to him, Habu Dogo is a wanted terrorist on the watch list of security agencies both in Nigeria and in the Niger Republic because of the cross-border nature of his terrorist activities.

He said the alleged IPOB/ ESN terror operatives apprehended include; Dr Nnamdi Chukwudoze and Chigozie Ezetoha (AKA Chapet) who were nabbed in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.

“Others are, Mrs Ngozi Chukwuka and Mr Oyekachi Ohia who were arrested in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia,” he said.

He said others, Ifeanyi Eze, Mr Augustine Udemba and Mr Onyedikachi Udemba were arrested in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia while Elijah Mmaduipeya Obumneke was arrested in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo.

“The ongoing counter insurgency and counter-terrorism operations has continued to degrade the combat capacity of terrorists across the country," he said.

