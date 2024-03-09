ADVERTISEMENT
Troops arrest suspected killers of community leader, retired military personnel

Troops have arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of Alhaji Saleh Umar, the Ardo of Kamuru, Dutsen Bako community in Ikulu Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The assailants abducted and killed Alhaji Umar after collecting ₦2 million ransom.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), the military task force maintaining peace in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, affected the arrests.

Its Media Officer, Maj. Samson Zhakom told a news conference on Saturday in Jos that the troops also arrested suspected killers of retired Master Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Air Force, Hamza Musa.

Zhakom added that troops of OPSH also arrested the killer of some residents of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

They also arrested suspected vandals of rail tracks in conjunction with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“We have arrested the prime suspects in the gruesome murder of Alhaji Umar, the Ardo of Kamuru, Dutsen Bako village, Ikulu Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“They abducted and killed the community leader after collecting a ransom of N2 million.

“We have also arrested three persons who conspired and killed their father and uncle, Hamza Musa, a discharged Nigerian Air Force Master Warrant Officer.

“We also apprehended the suspected shooter of one Istifanus Musa, 55, at Bokkos in Plateau, during which one person sadly lost his life and another was injured.

“Similarly, we conducted joint sting operations with the DSS to the hideout of rail vandals and economic saboteurs in Plateau and made significant breakthroughs,’’ he said.

Zhakom added that investigations showed that the killers of Alhaji Umar were behind the attempted kidnap of Sidi Kukah, the paramount Chief of Ikulu.

The media officer explained that items recovered from some of the suspects included railway slippers, two articulated trucks, five car batteries and one 12.5kg gas cylinder.

Others were one generator, one tyre and one vehicle number plate.

Zhakom thanked residents of its general areas of operation for their continuous support and called for more collaboration to stem insecurity in the areas.

