Troops arrest 13 suspects for alleged kidnapping, recover 279 rustled cows

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to reports, the troops also recovered illegal arms and ammunitions.

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of OPSH in a statement on Tuesday in Jos, said that the troops also recovered 279 rustled cows and arms and ammunitions.

Oya explained that OPSH recorded the breakthrough in an operation it conducted between October 2 and October 9, adding that the suspects were arrested in some communities within its areas of responsibility.

’Between October 2 and October 9, our troops arrested 13 criminal suspects in connection with kidnapping, prison break, peddling illicit drugs and rustling.

‘’We also recovered illegal arms and ammunitions.

‘’Troops recovered a total of 279 cows and six sheep over destruction of crops on farmlands across Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom and Zango Kataf Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Plateau and Kaduna states, respectively, ‘’ he said.

The media officer said that within the period under review, it troops also foiled attempts by gunmen to attack Washina and Razak communities in Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau. Oya, who called on the residents in the area to support its efforts toward stemming down crime and criminality, also urged them to be law abiding at all times.

He also assured the residents that OPSH would continue to be fair and just to all, insisting that its duty aimed at securing lives and property of law abiding citizens.

News Agency Of Nigeria

