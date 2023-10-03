ADVERTISEMENT
Troops arrest 12 suspects over murder of herdsman in Plateau

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commander also debunks rumours that troops tortured the suspects and insisted that such act of unprofessionalism was not condoned in his command.

Nigerian Army Troops (Credit: Google)
Nigerian Army Troops (Credit: Google)

OPSH Commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, told a meeting of stakeholders from Mangu Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday in Jos that the murder was mere criminality.

Yet-to-be-identified criminals allegedly killed the herdsman, Ardo Adamu Gabdo in Panyam Community of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau on Sept. 23. The corpse has yet to be recovered.

Abubakar, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, said OPSH would do everything possible to track down all perpetrators of the heinous act.

After series of investigations, we have released nine of the suspects and three are still with us.

“The three are really cooperating with us and are providing useful information that is leading us to the real culprits.

“I assure Plateau people that anyone involved in this criminal act will be arrested,’’ he said.

Abubakar debunked rumours that troops tortured the suspects and insisted that such act of unprofessionalism was not condoned in his command. The commander also asserted that troops of OPSH had achieved a lot in tackling insecurity in Plateau.

We have, to a large extent, addressed cattle rustling and armed robbery; just on Monday, we arrested seven armed robbery suspects.

“We will continue to do our best to stamp out all forms of criminality in Plateau and its environs,’’ he added.

Abubakar appealed to religious and community leaders to support the military and other security agencies in the efforts to ensure lasting peace in all parts of Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that religious and community leaders, leaders of tribal groups and associations and representatives of youth groups attended the stakeholders meeting.

News Agency Of Nigeria

