Tribunal sacks Plateau speaker

Sule who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged as the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly in June.

The court nullified his election on Friday, September 29, 2023, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw a certificate of return earlier issued to him.

The tribunal ordered the electoral body to give the certificate to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Daniel Nanlong, who scored the second-highest number of votes cast during the election.

The court ruled that the PDP had no legal structure to nominate Sule as a candidate to stand for election during the last election.

Sule is a former Vice Chairman of Mikang Local Government Area (LGA) in the state.