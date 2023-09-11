ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tribunal sacks Jerry Gana’s son from House of Reps

News Agency Of Nigeria

Delivering the judgment on Monday, the three-member tribunal headed by Justice Sylvester Godspower agreed with Mr Usman’s arguments.

Joshua Audu Gana. [Tribune]
Joshua Audu Gana. [Tribune]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rep Joshua Audu Gana was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edati/Lavun/Mokwa Federal Constituency of Niger State in the Feb. 25 general elections.

Gana, who won the election with 47,942 votes as against 40,003 votes scored by the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Abdullahi Usman Gbatamagi, was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dissatisfied with the declaration, the APC and its candidate, Gbatamagi, through their Counsel, Johnson Usman, SAN, challenged the return of Gana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition is via a petition number:EPT/NG/HR/06/2023 on the ground that the election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022 in that the margin of win was less than the permanent voter cards (PVCs) collected in the polling units where elections did not hold or were cancelled.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, the three-member tribunal headed by Justice Sylvester Godspower agreed with Mr Usman’s arguments.

The tribunal proceeded to invalidate votes in the 26 polling units of the constituency, thereby reducing the votes of Gana to 46,494 votes while that of Gbatamagi now stood at 39,159 votes, leaving the PVCs collected in the affected polling units at 14,411.

The tribunal consequently set aside the Certificate of Return issued to Joshua Gana by INEC and ordered the commission to conduct a supplementary election in the 26 polling units within 90 days of the judgment with a view to determining the winner of the election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal sacks Jerry Gana’s son from House of Reps

Tribunal sacks Jerry Gana’s son from House of Reps

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

Ekiti community appeals to Oyebanji to dethrone traditional ruler

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

BREAKING: UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerian citizens, restores flights

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Kano Govt suspend 2 school principals for alleged absenteeism, negligence

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Rivers Governor threatens to go after traditional rulers supporting cultism

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Akintola Wiiliams inspired me into accounting profession - Ex-ICAN Chairman

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Tinubu celebrates Igbinedion at 89

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

Meet the world's 5 richest kids in 2023

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

FG plans to increase education funding by 25% - Minister of Education

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV