ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

Bayo Wahab

The court held that the statements of the rejected 10 witnesses were filed after the hearing had started.

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]
Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Recommended articles

Obi and the LP had called the witnesses to support their petition against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In the lead judgement read by Justice Haruna Tsammani held that only three of the 13 witnesses whose statements are on oath, were filed along with the petition.

The court held that the statements of the rejected 10 witnesses were filed after the hearing had started.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court also rejected the documents, including the report of analysis, tendered by the petitioners through the affected 10 witnesses.

The judge explained that a witness’ statement on oath must be filed along with the petition in accordance with section 285 of the Nigerian constitution, section 137(7) of the Electoral Act 2022, and other provisions.

Tsammani added that once the 21-day window for filing an election petition elapses, the content of the petition cannot be amended.

He submitted that the petitioners were aware of the legal provision relating to the filing of witness statements on oath, yet went ahead to present 10 witnesses without their witness statements on oath earlier filed with the petition, ThePunch reports.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Tribunal declares Natasha rightful winner in Kogi Central senatorial election

Tear gas shot at UNILAG students during peaceful fee hike protest

Tear gas shot at UNILAG students during peaceful fee hike protest

None of your business — Tribunal kicks out APM's case against Tinubu

None of your business — Tribunal kicks out APM's case against Tinubu

Peter Obi failed to specify how he scored majority of votes  —  Tribunal

Peter Obi failed to specify how he scored majority of votes  —  Tribunal

Fire incident at Murtala Muhammed International airport under control - FAAN

Fire incident at Murtala Muhammed International airport under control - FAAN

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi absent as court decides on 2023 presidential elections

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi absent as court decides on 2023 presidential elections

UNICEF partners LASG to ensure newborns survive, strive in the State

UNICEF partners LASG to ensure newborns survive, strive in the State

BREAKING: Passengers 'almost consumed' as fire breaks out at Lagos Airport

BREAKING: Passengers 'almost consumed' as fire breaks out at Lagos Airport

Pulse Sports

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian Banks join NLC, TUC in social action [Punch]

Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Peter Obi (left) believes he won the 2023 presidential election over Bola Tinubu (right) who was declared winner and and has assumed office as president [Twitter/@FSyusuf]

Tribunal's judgement on Tinubu's election win will be broadcast live on TV

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event