The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Tribunal rejects PDP, LP’s request for live broadcast of court proceedings

Bayo Wahab

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar want their case against Bola Tinubu's election to be televised.

Election petitions tribunal. [Pulse]
Election petitions tribunal. [Pulse]

Recommended articles

The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party had requested that the hearing of their petitions against the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu be televised.

On Monday, May 8, 2023, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election filed an application order requesting that the daily court proceedings on the case brought against Tinubu.

Similarly, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party asked the court to allow live coverage of the court proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

But on Monday, May 22, 2023, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) sitting in Abuja dismissed the parties’ request saying it lacked merit.

Details later...

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Absence of judge stalls Governor-elect Mbah's NYSC certificate forgery case

Absence of judge stalls Governor-elect Mbah's NYSC certificate forgery case

Tribunal rejects PDP, LP’s request for live broadcast of court proceedings

Tribunal rejects PDP, LP’s request for live broadcast of court proceedings

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke re-elected as ASUU National President

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke re-elected as ASUU National President

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Afe Babalola tells Tinubu to recover Nigeria’s economy through ‘debt forgiveness’

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Family mourns passing of FCMB founder Subomi Balogun

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Buhari, 5 other country leaders to inaugurate Dangote Refinery

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

Kwankwaso, Kabir Yusuf arrive Lagos for Dangote Refinery’s launch

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

50 years ago, Gowon created NYSC to stop another civil war

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Lalong urges incoming administration not to abandon ongoing projects in Plateau

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89