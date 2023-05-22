Tribunal rejects PDP, LP’s request for live broadcast of court proceedings
Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar want their case against Bola Tinubu's election to be televised.
The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party had requested that the hearing of their petitions against the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu be televised.
On Monday, May 8, 2023, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election filed an application order requesting that the daily court proceedings on the case brought against Tinubu.
Similarly, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party asked the court to allow live coverage of the court proceedings.
But on Monday, May 22, 2023, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) sitting in Abuja dismissed the parties’ request saying it lacked merit.
