Tribunal dismisses PDP, LP’s petitions against Sanwo-Olu, APC
Justice Mikhail Abdullah dismissed the petitions on Monday, September 25, 2023.
Rhodes-Vivour and Adediran had contested the results of the March 18 governorship election in Lagos state.
The governorship candidates challenged the victory of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.
While delivering judgement in the case on Monday, September 25, 2023, Justice Mikhail Abdullah dismissed the petitions.
Details later…
