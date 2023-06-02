The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Enugu tribunal adjourns sitting in Mbah's alleged NYSC certificate forgery trial

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Labour Party candidate, Edoga is praying the tribunal to disqualify Mba over the alleged NYSC certificate forgery.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@DanNwomeh]
The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice K.M Akano, announced the adjournment at the end of Friday’s sitting.

The tribunal is hearing the petition filed by Chijioke Edoga of the Labour Party against Peter Mbah of PDP and INEC.

Edoga is praying the tribunal to disqualify Mba over the alleged NYSC certificate forgery.

Resuming sitting on Friday, the petitioner’s Counsel, Alex Ejesieme, said that the FCT High Court had no jurisdiction to deal with the matter.

Ejesieme said that the tribunal had the jurisdiction to deal with the case.

“The Electoral Act has given the tribunal the power to look into the matter of the NYSC forged certificate.

“The issue, which is being agitated in this matter, is so germane.

“So, I urge the Court to dismiss the third respondent’s submission,” he said.

Earlier, Alex Izinyon, Counsel for Mba, had said that the issue on NYSC certificate forgery had been settled by the Supreme Court on Adeleke, Oyetola and INEC in Osun.

Izinyon urged the court to dismiss the petitioner’s submission, saying that the Supreme Court judgment on Osun supported their position.

He, therefore, urged the court to strike out the petitioner’s prayer.

The Counsel for PDP, A. J Ofia, had earlier also urged the court to strike out the petitioner’s reply in its entirety or certain paragraphs therein.

