Trial of Chidinma, suspect in Super TV CEO murder, stalled

Chidinma, a former 300-level Mass Communication undergraduate of the University of Lagos, is currently facing a nine-count charge related to murder, forgery, and stealing filed against her by the Lagos State Government. She is being tried alongside Adedapo Quadri and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu.

During the hearing, the prosecution counsel, Adenike Oluwafemi, informed the court that Ojukwu's counsel had conveyed his illness, as well as the unavailability of his junior lawyers due to their involvement in other court cases. However, Oluwafemi assured the court that her own witness was present and ready to give evidence.

The defense counsels for the second and third defendants, Babatunde Busari and P. O. Okpagbo, respectively, were present but did not object to the absence of Ojukwu's counsel. Consequently, Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned the case until June 8, 2023, to continue the trial.

In the previous hearing, the court had ruled on the admissibility of Ojukwu's confessional statements, ultimately admitting them as evidence. Justice Adesanya stated that the prosecution had successfully proven that the statements were voluntarily given.

What happened

Ojukwu, along with her sister Chioma, and Adedapo, stands accused of killing Usifo Ataga, as well as charges of stealing and forging documents. The defendants were arraigned on October 12, 2021, facing a total of nine charges brought against them by the Lagos State Government.