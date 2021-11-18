Treat corps members like permanent staff, NYSC DG tells employers

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the workshop was ‘Optimising the NYSC Corps Employers Partnership for National Development in the Context of the New Normal’.

Ibrahim lamented that the Corps employers sometimes don’t assign the Corps Members the roles which were befitting as graduates.

“Some of the Corps employers give the Corps Members too much work load and they hardly allow them go on break”.

The DG, however, noted that the scheme would monitor and stop such kinds of attitudes by Corps employers.

“Employers should treat the Corps Members as their own permanent staff as they are also their responsibilities during the course of the national service.

“The health and well-being of the Corps members is very key as that of permanent staff in any organisation, they must must take care of them to complement the scheme in trying its best in ensuring their safety and health.

“The scheme is doing its best financially and otherwise to take care of the Corps Members, detaching the Corps Members from their biological parents automatically goes down to the NYSC staff and Corps employers from assuming the roles of their parents,” the DG said.

He further cautioned the Corps employers on delay in applying and not applying at all for the services of Corps members and expecting them to be posted.

He also frowns at Increasing rejection of Corps members; aiding them stage-manage their own rejection, delay in issuing monthly clearance to deserving Corps members and aiding their abscondment.

The DG, however, warned Corps members against unapproved traveling, shun truancy and prioritise personal security.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of the scheme, Alhaji Isah Wana, said the achievement of the scheme’s objectives could only be sustained through collective efforts of all stakeholders, including the managers of the Corps members.