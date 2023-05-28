The sports category has moved to a new website.
Transition committee deploys 395 vehicles for presidential inauguration

News Agency Of Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three committees were set up ahead of May Monday’s presidential inauguration, to ensure smooth transition activities.

Transition committee deploys 395 vehicles for presidential inauguration/Illustration.
Kabir, who is the Mandate Secretary, Social Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She said the sub-committee had not witnessed any glitch since it was given the responsibility.

According to her, the vehicles, which were already being put to use, were being constantly inspected to ensure their good shape throughout the inauguration period.

She said so far, work was moving on smoothly and the committee had been attending to guests coming into Abuja from within and outside the country.

“We have vehicles at the airport and other strategic locations for ease of movement for our guests.

“In terms of the number of vehicles deployed for the exercise, we have 395 vehicles including SUVS, buses and Sedans.

“We also have some vehicles from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will convey dignitaries.”

Andrew Abu, President-elect’s representative on Sub-Committee on Accommodation, said guests coming into Abuja were being given accommodation.

“The accommodation we provide is mainly for invited guests, who have started coming in.

“As I speak with you, a lot of our guests are on ground and everything is going on smoothly.

“We are working with the Sub-Committee on Security to ensure the safety of guests,” he said.

One of the committees is the Inauguration Committee under the Chairmanship of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, who is Chairman of the Presidential Transition Council.

The second committee is Transition Documents Committee under the Chairmanship of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan.

The third committee is Committee on Security, Facilities and Intelligence under the Chairmanship of the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Meanwhile, the sub-committees are Transportation, Venue, Parade and Swearing-in as well as Media and Publicity, Medical, among others.

