Lagos residents donate 300 units blood to victims of train accident
The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says 53 victims that here hospitalised have been discharged.
Recommended articles
Sanwo-Olu, on his Facebook page on Sunday, said that among others who were hospitalised, 53 patients had been discharged.
“I am pleased to report that 53 patients that were hospitalised after the bus/train accident in Lagos have now been discharged after receiving free and quality healthcare from different state medical facilities across Lagos.
”Heeding our call for blood donation, Lagosians demonstrated true humanity with over 300 units of blood donated leading to swift action that saved lives.
”While the discharged return to their families, let us continue to keep the hospitalised patients in our prayers,” he said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng