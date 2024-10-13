ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Train crushes 50-year-old man to death in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The image maker said that based on the report, the scene was visited and photographed by a team of detectives.

Train crushes 50-year-old man to death in Lagos [Concise]
Train crushes 50-year-old man to death in Lagos [Concise]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Tuesday at about 9.00 a.m. at the ARENA Shopping Complex area, Oshodi.

He said that a woman, who claimed to be the younger sister of the deceased, reported the case to the Mosafejo Police Division at about 1.33 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Hundeyin, the woman reported that she got a phone call that her elder brother was allegedly crushed by a moving train while walking along the track.

The image maker said that based on the report, the scene was visited and photographed by a team of detectives.

He said that the corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.

Hundeyin said that the case has been handed over to the Railway Police Command, Ebute-Metta for further investigation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My little savings are gone -Nigerians groan as fuel pump price raises cost of living

My little savings are gone -Nigerians groan as fuel pump price raises cost of living

Rivers political crisis threat to democracy – Okupe warns

Rivers political crisis threat to democracy – Okupe warns

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier

I lost job because someone told employer I’m sickle cell – Carrier

Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Nigerians seek urgent govt intervention in arbitrary increase of house rents

Nigerians seek urgent govt intervention in arbitrary increase of house rents

'Mummy, leave me alone' - Shehu Sani hits back at El-Rufai's wife

'Mummy, leave me alone' - Shehu Sani hits back at El-Rufai's wife

APC women pay tribute to Oba of Benin ahead 8th coronation anniversary

APC women pay tribute to Oba of Benin ahead 8th coronation anniversary

NDLEA arrests Thailand returnee with ₦3.1bn heroin at Lagos airport

NDLEA arrests Thailand returnee with ₦3.1bn heroin at Lagos airport

Sachet water ban will lead to job losses in Lagos - Residents

Sachet water ban will lead to job losses in Lagos - Residents

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Nigeria vs Libya: Fisayo is the new Okocha, another Boniface stinker among 3 things we learnt from Super Eagles triumph

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute [X;@Kyusufabba]

Gov Yusuf receives fellowship award from US management institute

Men can have breast cancer, both genders should go for screening - Expert

Men can have breast cancer too, both genders should regularly get screened – Expert

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu finally breaks silence on Rivers crisis as tension escalates

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3.

Apapa customs command collects ₦1.6trn in Q3