Train crushes 50-year-old man to death in Lagos

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened on Tuesday at about 9.00 a.m. at the ARENA Shopping Complex area, Oshodi.

He said that a woman, who claimed to be the younger sister of the deceased, reported the case to the Mosafejo Police Division at about 1.33 p.m.

According to Hundeyin, the woman reported that she got a phone call that her elder brother was allegedly crushed by a moving train while walking along the track.

The image maker said that based on the report, the scene was visited and photographed by a team of detectives.

He said that the corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.