ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Ima Elijah

The specific cause of his passing remains undisclosed, leaving many members of the church and the community in a state of deep grief and speculation.

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]
Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Recommended articles

The news was shared through an official statement posted on the church's Facebook page on Tuesday evening, August 08, 2023, sending shockwaves through the congregation.

According to the announcement, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya breathed his last in the United States on Monday, August 07, 2023. The message read, "The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA."

The specific cause of his passing remains undisclosed, leaving many members of the church and the community in a state of deep grief and speculation. Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's influence and dedication to his congregation have left an indelible mark, making his loss all the more poignant.

ADVERTISEMENT

This tragic event comes less than two years after the demise of his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi Odukoya, on November 9, 2021. Born as Rosemary Simangele Zulu, her death occurred 11 years after her union with the Nigerian preacher. The late Nomthi Odukoya was a mother of two sons, Timilehin and Jomiloju, both of whom now face the tremendous loss of both their parents.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's life was marked by both personal triumphs and profound tragedies. His first wife, Pastor Bimbo, met her untimely end in the tragic Sosoliso plane crash of 2005, an incident that shook the nation and left an indelible scar on his heart.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Tinubu appoints 400L student into presidential committee on fiscal policy, tax reforms

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Lagos LG reduces levies, working days to 3 times a week

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence

BREAKING: ECOWAS imposes travel ban on Niger coup leaders

BREAKING: ECOWAS imposes travel ban on Niger coup leaders

Nnamdi Kanu's family suggests Simon Ekpa has 'gone mad'

Nnamdi Kanu's family suggests Simon Ekpa has 'gone mad'

President Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Villa

President Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala at Aso Villa

15 reasons women still lose elections in Nigeria

15 reasons women still lose elections in Nigeria

Hoodlums burn down Reps member’s house in Anambra

Hoodlums burn down Reps member’s house in Anambra

Pulse Sports

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria