Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

The news was shared through an official statement posted on the church's Facebook page on Tuesday evening, August 08, 2023, sending shockwaves through the congregation.

According to the announcement, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya breathed his last in the United States on Monday, August 07, 2023. The message read, "The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA."

The specific cause of his passing remains undisclosed, leaving many members of the church and the community in a state of deep grief and speculation. Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's influence and dedication to his congregation have left an indelible mark, making his loss all the more poignant.

This tragic event comes less than two years after the demise of his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi Odukoya, on November 9, 2021. Born as Rosemary Simangele Zulu, her death occurred 11 years after her union with the Nigerian preacher. The late Nomthi Odukoya was a mother of two sons, Timilehin and Jomiloju, both of whom now face the tremendous loss of both their parents.