Tragedy averted as emergency responders prevent tanker explosion in Surulere

Ima Elijah

The traffic Officer, who led the LASTMA rescue operations, confirmed the arrest of the tanker's driver.

The scene of the accident in Surulere area of Lagos. [Channels TV]
The scene of the accident in Surulere area of Lagos. [Channels TV]

A tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, lost control and fell off Stadium Bridge inward Barracks/Ojuelegba on Funsho Williams Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday. According to Adebayo Taofiq, the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA, the tanker with registration number T–22032EA crashed onto a Golf Volkswagen car (KRD 810 EA) upon falling, causing its contents to spill over the expressway.

Taofiq revealed that emergency responders, including the LASTMA Response Unit (LRU) and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, quickly arrived at the scene. The Police from Area ‘C’ Police Division at the Barracks provided security backup, while the Lagos Rescue team efficiently managed the situation.

"To prevent another imminent fire explosion, our personnel immediately secured the environment against area boys and other members of the public who had gathered with buckets and jerry cans, intending to scoop the spreading fuel on the road," stated Taofiq.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the falling Coniol tanker had loaded fuel at Apapa and was en route to Ikeja before it developed a brake failure on Stadium Bridge. Traffic Officer Olukoga Olajide, who led the LASTMA rescue operations, confirmed the arrest of the tanker's driver, Sefiyu Adamu. Adamu was subsequently handed over to the authorities.

Motorists traveling towards Stadium Bridge inward Barracks/Ojuelegba on Funsho Williams Avenue were redirected to the service lane, allowing them to continue their journeys safely.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

CBN appoints 3 more banks for collection of export fees under NESS scheme

Tragedy averted as emergency responders prevent tanker explosion in Surulere

How to check 2023 NECO SSCE results

BREAKING: Over 61% excel as NECO releases 2023 results

FG set to partner with Kano Govt toward enhancing water supply in the State

NCDC records highest cholera cases in Zamfara, Ogun, 2 other in the country

I will change narrative about Africa - Nigeria-born Euronews presenter

310 Nigerian pilgrims to Jerusalem airlifted back home amid Israel-Palestine war

Ekiti governor’s wife offers community service at EKSU, teaches students

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

